Who is Falynn from The Real Housewives of Atlanta? Age, nationality and net worth!











Falynn has recently joined Bravo’s The Real Housewives of Atlanta cast members. Here’s all you need to know about her…

We see it all on the reality TV series, from friendship mishaps and glamorous parties, plus we even get to meet their husbands.

When it comes to their ages, nationalities and net worth, fans wonder what the reality of each RHOA member’s life is – including how much they earn.

So who is Falynn from The Real Housewives of Atlanta? Let’s meet her!

Screenshot: Falynn (left), LaToya Ali: “But Drew, Can We Talk About Your Struggling Husband?”, The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Bravo

Who is Falynn?

Falynn Guobadia, 31, is a socialite, wife and mom of eight from Atlanta.

She grew up as a teen mom and home-schooled five boys, after giving birth to three of them.

Her husband has five children of his own, while Falynn has 3, making them a blended family with 8 children.

Her main aspiration is to inspire others to live with purpose, which motivates her every day, according to her website.

Falynn is married to entrepreneur Simon Guobadia, 56, who she described to the other RHOA cast members as her “best friend”.

Falynn is so pretty🥺😍😍 I love her already😭 #RHOA — Chats With BailieV🦋🍿🎭 (@ChatsWithBailie) February 1, 2021

BELOW DECK: When was Rachel on America’s Next Top Model?

What is Falynn’s nationality?

Falynn was born in Panama City, Florida

She moved to Atlanta when she was six months old, and stayed ever since!

Falynn said she is a “Georgia Peach”, which refers to “a pretty young woman who hails from the state of Georgia”, according to the urban dictionary.

Her mother is from Thailand, while her father was born in Cape Verdean.

I need to see more of Falynn on #rhoa I’m feeling her vibe. — ɐɯɐı⊥ (@lapaixx_) February 1, 2021

ABC: The Bachelor escort rumors explored

Falynn’s net worth explored

$2 million

Reportedly, Falynn has accumulated a $20 million fortune with Simon.

Two of her husband’s cars include a Rolls Royce and a Ferrari.

Since she began appearing on RHOA, we found out that Falynn has a jet, as revealed by Porsha on the show!

WATCH THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ATLANTA ON BRAVO SUNDAYS AT 8/7C

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK