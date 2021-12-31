Fan shock at Josh Flagg’s ‘weight loss’ on Million Dollar Listing LA











Josh Flagg is back on our screens for Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles, but viewers noticed that he may have dropped some pounds since Season 13 hit the Bravo network.

The real estate agent is usually busy listing multi-million dollar properties on the show, but despite this, his appearance has certainly been a distraction for those tuning in every Thursday.

It was first noticed that Josh had potentially gained some weight in July 2020, but with a new season getting underway, it looks like he could have gone the other way and shed some pounds.

We looked at before and after photos to see if there is any truth to speculation…

Photo by Hollywood To You/Star Max/GC Images

Fans react to Josh Flagg’s appearance

Viewers have been commenting on Josh’s weight loss, before he appeared to gain some last year, since as far back as 2013. Now in 2021, things haven’t changed much when it comes to his appearance.

One of his Instagram followers commented on a recent picture with: “You look incredible!!! What did u do.”

Another wrote: “My husband and I are saying the same thing…what did you do @joshflagg1 ….? We notice a big change.“

Back in mid-2020, a fan tweeted that they think Josh is looking “awesome” due to weight gain [below]. However it looks like the new speculation is that he may have lost some pounds since then.

#MDLLA #MillionDollarListingLosAngeles For all of you MDLLA lovers, riddle me this Batman – how much weight has Josh Flagg gained, and does it look good on him? I think it looks great. JF is looking awesome https://t.co/3k2qw2fY9A — David 🇨🇦🇬🇧🇺🇸🇦🇺 #FBPE #FBR #DemCast #SaveNHS (@intenseCA) July 2, 2020

Josh revealed he plans to lose weight

Josh’s co-star Josh Altman, who went from his enemy to bestie, seemed to pave the way for weight loss. He explained in July 2020 that he had dropped 12 pounds due to following a strict plant-based diet, at a WWHL interview.

At the time, Andy Cohen asked Josh Flagg whether he plans to have “dramatic weight loss”, he replied: “Absolutely.”

Josh Altman also said that he had gotten his buddy on the same diet. As per Bravo, he said:

Josh Flagg was over the house the other day and I just gave him all of my go-tos at the supermarket. So I think I got him on [the diet] as well.

So, it would be no surprise if Josh had followed through on the diet. He did warn us!

Before and after of the MDLLA star’s pictures

Looking through Josh’s Instagram pictures, his jawline appears more prominent than it used to. While he has not confirmed any weight loss or gain, it is clear to see some changes over the last few years.

In mid-2020, Josh’s chin area looked more full, compared to his sharper face shape now. Then going back to late 2019, he definitely seems to be heavier in weight [see picture below].

Fans have noticed that his appearance now [see below] is much more defined, and appears thinner.

The weight change is more noticeable in his face, as his body doesn’t appear to have changed much.

