











Garcelle Beauvais is back on our screens for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 12, but not without fan confusion. This season’s promo pics had viewers totally frazzled, as she look incredibly different.

Whether it’s surgery, weight loss or gain, or some make-up mishaps, Bravo fans notice a change in a Housewife straight away. So when Garcelle’s promo pic didn’t look like her usual self, there were many concerned reactions.

The RHOBH hasn’t addressed what’s changed, but fans have made their own assumptions anyway. We’ve looked at how people have reacted to her new look and what it is that’s making followers question her appearance.

Fans react to Garcelle’s face on promo pics

When the promo pics for RHOBH season 12 were released, the biggest distraction for fans was how different Garcelle looks. Since then, there has been speculation of change in weight and potential plastic surgery.

However, the biggest assumption among fans is that her face has been edited. One fan said they were “shocked” by the photos while another questioned whether her neck and nose is what has changed.

A viewer wrote: “I have no idea what’s going on with Garcelle’s face here but something is different. Is it the angle?” Several others claimed they didn’t think she even looked different, but the majority agreed she does.

Another fan asked if she had fillers, but a response claimed it was editing that made her look that way. “No no no. The fact that they even thought they had to photoshop her… She’s beautiful and needs no touch ups”, reacted a viewer.

I’m still mad about how the edited Garcelle’s face. #RHOBH pic.twitter.com/lKU72HLPnL — and what you said was sum bullsh** (@getahobbyjill) May 9, 2022

Has Garcelle Beauvais had surgery?

No, Garcelle is natural and has not admitted to having any plastic surgery. According to TV Shows Ace, she is one of three RHOBH stars who say they haven’t undergone cosmetic surgeries, alongside Sutton Stracke and Crystal Minkoff.

During an episode of the show, Garcelle said she’s never had a nose job. It was revealed after she asked her co-stars whether any of them have had theirs done, which was returned with shocked faces and an awkward silence.

Her co-stars Dorit Kemsley and Kyle Richards admitted that they have both had nose jobs. Garcelle, however, has always radiated a glowing skin which her co-stars, such as Kathy Hilton, have shared their admiration towards.

Why would they edit Garcelle's beautiful face like this? She doesn't even look related to herself. I wonder what Garcelle thinks of this.. #rhobh pic.twitter.com/oWwMmqahhF — Jennifer's Big D!ck Backyard Sunset (@KarensWigLine) May 11, 2022

Her glow-up since joining RHOBH

Garcelle Beauvais joined the franchise in season 10 after Lisa Vanderpump’s departure from the show. She became the first black woman to be part of the series, and still looks just as youthful now as when she joined!

Since becoming a main cast member, Garcelle has always worked on herself, such as by doing exercise in her personal gym. She claimed on Instagram in 2021 that she is a “work in progress” and is ready for a “hot girl summer”.

During her time on the show, the mother-of-three has seriously glowed up, and changed her hairstyles multiple times. From a short, sleek bob at the virtual reunion to mid-length locks, the RHOBH star has tried them all and stunned!

