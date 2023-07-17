The restaurant the RHONY newbies are talking about was bleeped out, cutting out the exact name of a place that Jenna Lyons “wouldn’t be seen dead in.” Jenna, Sai, and Jessel all discussed the restaurant in question, and fans are begging to find out exactly which eatery they’re all dissing. Jenna has spilled why they are keeping it a secret.

The Real Housewives of New York City is back to give us all the fresh drama in the bustling area, bringing us new stars, including Jenna Lyons, Sai De Silva, and Jessel Taank, who caught up in a restaurant to spill the tea. Brynn said, “I’m not a D-List model. Olive Garden is chicer!” We were left with a clueless idea of what eatery they were talking about.

Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Vox Media

RHONY restaurant bleeped out

Producers at Bravo bleeped out the restaurant that Brynn mentioned during a scene on RHONY season 14 episode 1. In the weeks prior to filming, Erin had organized a group dinner for the entire cast at a restaurant in the city.

However, Sai and Brynn told a last-minute fib that they couldn’t make it and ditched Erin’s dinner for their own ladies’ night out – which was ruined by posting an Instagram picture together. Awkward.

Erin revealed that her fellow cast members didn’t want to go to the restaurant she picked out, instead opting for the New York staple restaurant, Casa Cipriani. Editors didn’t just bleep the OG eatery out but blurred their mouths.

Brynn ‘wouldn’t be seen dead’ at the eatery

“The restaurant used to be the hottest place in New York,” claimed Erin, but Sai and Brynn didn’t agree. Brynn explained that she bailed on Erin’s dinner plan because she “wouldn’t be caught dead” at the restaurant Erin booked.

Brynn only said she was “tired” because she didn’t know how to say how she really felt without sounding arrogant. Jessel and Brynn then joked that the restaurant Erin picked felt very “2005 or 2006” and only “D-list models” go there.

Sai admitted to Erin that she skipped her dinner reservation because she didn’t want to go to the restaurant that Erin had chosen. She took “full responsibility” for it, and Erin appreciated that because Sai was being “real and honest.”

Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Vox Media

Fans are begging to find out its name

After the RHONY producers beeped out the restaurant name any time it was mentioned, fans launched Reddit threads and Twitter discussions on which place the newbies could be talking about, but none are confirmed.

Several fans guess the name is one syllable, but there is no proof of either dinner on anyone’s Instagram feed. Erin and Ubah agree that it’s not about where you eat, but about the company you’re with.

One fan wrote: “What restaurant are they talking about?? I need to know lol #RHONY.” Another penned: “Why did they have to block out the restaurant name? I’m lost #RHONY.”

Jessel, Brynn, and Sai feel that where they spend their money is reflective of their own selves. Erin said, “It was super last minute,” so she picked a restaurant that would not only accommodate their group size but have availability.

