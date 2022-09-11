









Real Housewives of Potomac star Gizelle Bryant has appeared on the show since season 1. Gizelle, along with Ashley Darby, Robyn Dixon and Karen Huger, is an original cast member and is set to return for season 7 in October 2022.

Gizelle was married to Jamal Bryant from 2002 to 2009 but is now “casually dating” per Bravo. According to Bravo’s Daily Dish, Karen Huger knows all the details but is keeping her friend’s relationship under wraps per Gizelle’s wishes. In September 2022, Gizelle is celebrating her birthday and took to Instagram to share how she was kicking off the celebrations.

Photo by Brian Stukes/Getty Images

Gizelle Bryant kicks off birthday celebrations

On September 10th, 2022, Gizelle took to Instagram to share a video of herself wearing an emerald green mini dress.

She captioned the post: “Birthday Mood Today, Tomorrow and everyday after that! Thank you for all the birthday love!”.

Per Bravo, Gizelle was born on September 9th. Many of her followers took to the comments section of her birthday post. One wrote: “I knew there was a reason why your my favourite #virgogang Happy Birthday”.

More dubbed Gizelle a “Virgo queen”.

How old is the RHOP star?

Gizelle was born on September 9th, 1970, making her 52 years old this year.

She has three children, 16-year-old twins, Adore and Angel and 17-year-old Grace.

Gizelle married her ex, Jamal, in 2022, at the age of 32 and they welcomed their first child together in 2005.

View Instagram Post

Fans dub Gizelle their ‘favourite ‘

Given that it’s Gizelle’s birthday and she’s loving every minute of ‘Virgo season’ per Instagram, many of her fans have taken to social media to share their love for the RHOP star.

One person tweeted: “Happy birthday to one of my FAVORITE RHOP Gizelle Bryant”.

Another said: “happy birthday to @GizelleBryant my favorite housewife who always understands the assignment”.

Gizelle’s green birthday dress post also garnered the attention of fellow Bravo stars including Porsha Williams, Alexia Nepola, Kandi and Heather Gay who wished her a Happy Birthday.

Carlos King also commented on Gizelle’s post and wrote: “Whew gorgeous. Happy birthday!!”.

