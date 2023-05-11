Many fans fear that Family Karma is canceled after the show failed to make the cut in Bravo’s next year’s lineup of renewed shows.

The reality series follows Indian-American families as they navigate life and business. The show debuted its first season back in March 2020 and has three seasons so far.

However, fans are concerned the show might not get the green light for a new season after Bravo released its official 2023-2024 lineup of renewed shows.

Viewers have flooded Twitter and Instagram with their reactions as many are furious and disappointed the show wasn’t featured in the list.

Screenshot: Vishal feels like Anisha didn’t respect his wedding | Season 3 | Family Karma, Hayu YouTube

Fear grows Family Karma is canceled

Fans fear that Family Karma could be canceled after the show didn’t make the final cut in Bravo‘s 2023-2024 lineup.

Taking to its official Twitter handle, the network unveiled the list of renewed shows and confirmed that RHOM will return for season six and that Below Deck Down Under has been renewed for a second series.

The social media post includes 20 other shows that have got the green light for next year but eagle-eyed viewers spotted that Family Karma wasn’t included in the list.

Despite the release of three seasons and receiving the label of one of the “best shows” by many Bravo viewers, the show is nowhere to be seen in the list.

Fans furious the show didn’t make the cut

It’s safe to say that Family Karma’s failure to make next year’s lineup has left many loyal fans disappointed.

“Family Karma is absolutely the best show on Bravo. If you’ve canceled this show my heart is broken,” one viewer reacted. “There is a large audience for positive relationships, true family ties and friendships.”

“Is the only show on Bravo that I liked everyone on the cast! I’m sorry but this is some bulls***! This is a huge loss!!!” someone else wrote.

“This better not be an announcement that Family Karma is canceled,” another fan tweeted. “Don’t play with me Bravo! “

Another one added: “Please don’t cancel Family Karma. It’s the best show on Bravo!”

Bravo is yet to address the show’s fate

While many fans fear Family Karma’s fate, Bravo is yet to release an official statement and confirm if the show has been axed or not.

At the time of writing, the network has published the list of renewed shows and hasn’t’ addressed if any shows have been canceled.

A lot of viewers are hoping that even if they don’t get Family Karma season 4 next year, the show could get renewed the following year.