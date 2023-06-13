Just weeks after the golden Uber Eats ad, Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent has partnered up with PETA once again to speak out about the orcas being kept captive at SeaWorld, five years after she called for freedom in a shoot with besties Ariana Madix and Scheana Shay.

The Vanderpump Rules stars have been on screens for years, however, it was season 10 that gained them more popularity than ever when Ariana Madix‘s long-term partner, Sandoval, was having a seven-month-long affair with one of her best friends, Raquel Leviss.

Lala Kent is now being praised for raising awareness for the organization, as she is set to attend the SeaWorld annual shareholders meeting to take a stand.

Credit: PETA YouTube

Lala Kent calls out SeaWorld

After watching the documentary BlackFish, Kent decided that she would stop at nothing until SeaWorld and all other marine parks were shut down.

The star will be calling on SeaWorld to move captive orca, Corky to a seaside sanctuary, where she can enjoy her life.

Taking to her 1.4 million Instagram followers, Lala asked: “When will SeaWorld do its reputation a favor by creating a plan to move Corky to a seaside sanctuary, where she would have the opportunity to feel currents, dive deep, and possibly even be reunited with her family?”

Fans praise Lala for using her platform to raise awareness

Of course, many supporters rushed to Lala’s comments to praise her for using her platform to raise awareness. Recently, Lala was also praised on Instagram for admitting to FaceTuning her pictures.

“THIS! Amazing way to use your name and fame. Love to see it,” wrote one.

Another exclaimed: “Thank you for using your platform!!!!”

“ANOTHER REASON I LOVE THIS CHICK,” penned another.

“Amazing way to use your name and fame! Love it!” praised one

The Vanderpump beauties filmed a nude campaign for PETA

Although at the time of writing, Lala is the only one who has campaigned with the charity on Instagram, co-stars, and besties Ariana Madix and Scheana Shay also joined the star for a nude campaign.

The video was filmed five years ago when the three were campaigning for Orcas to be released in their natural habitat.

In the campaign, the stars’ ‘naked bodies’ were transformed into Orcas to raise awareness, as they wore nothing but black and white body paint.