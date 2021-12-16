Fans say Noella Bergener should “get a job” amid Sweet James divorce











Noelle Bergener and Sweet James’ divorce has definitely not been easy, as she has demonstrated on The Real Housewives of Orange County. Fans are now giving her career advice following financial issues related to the split.

The new cast member of Season 16 is baring her heart to Bravo viewers every Wednesday by sharing the details of her divorce from lawyer Sweet James. It was a shock for her followers, who thought they were incredibly loved-up.

Fallout since the divorce filing has erupted, leaving Noelle with what she claims is zero money left. As a result, many have been urging the newbie to get a job.

Noella’s divorce from Sweet James

Sweet James sent divorce papers to Noella out of the blue, a shock for both her and their fans. The papers had been sent from Puerto Rio, and were written in Spanish.

The lawyer is currently in $6 million worth of debt, The Sun reports. But that was a shock to Noella, who only learned about his massive tax debt just before being handed divorce papers.

When she received the documents, she instantly rang co-star and friend Shannon Beador. She told her:

His wardrobe’s here, his stuff is here… his car’s here. His life is here. He shut off the credit cards. I’m lost. I’m completely lost, I don’t know what to do. I don’t know what to think. It’s a bad dream. Just a really, really bad dream. I’m trying to get, you know, to speak to an attorney and just so what happens next.

Her husband currently $5.8 million in tax debt that dates back to 2018. Noella claims she knew “nothing” about the matter, but said that when he did tell her, it was for one tax lien of $4 million.

The former couple, who share two-year-old son, James Jr., together, were married in June of 2020 before James first filed for divorce from his wife in August.

Noella also filed for legal separation on August 2, while James is thought to not be living at their Orange County home.

Noella, you were married to this man and you weren’t siphoning any money for a rainy day? What?! #RHOC pic.twitter.com/nTErRn72AN — Clear or be cleared (@Tea_witdre) December 16, 2021

The RHOC star doesn’t work

It has been no secret that Noella doesn’t work. During Heather Dubrow’s dinner party, she revealed to Dr. Jen Armstrong that she had gotten out of bed to do her hair and make-up that day.

After asking Jen if she had worked before the party – which she confirmed she had – Noella said she “doesn’t know how she does it”, before detailing how relaxed her day had been.

Noella went on to say in a confessional that her and Jen are completely different, while working mother Braunwyn said she finds it hard to relate to people who don’t work.

Jen continued to camera: “I don’t have an option of laying in bed all day.”

Why fans are urging Noella to get a job

Viewers have been advising Noella to get a job after she said she has no money. She claims that her husband has blocked bank accounts from her, meaning she is unable to access credit cards or money.

During the latest RHOC episode, she met up the ladies for drinks and told them that she had no money at all.

Noella explained that she never had a separate bank account and used their joint account for her expenses.

This left many fans angry about how she never made her own money, although she does now make a salary from starring on The Real Housewives of Orange County.

Here’s just a few reactions from viewers:

I'm sorry but I can't feel sorry for Noella. Get a job. Make your own money so you're not crying about your man cutting off your credit cards. If he's paying the bill then he has every right to cut them off. Have some brains. #RHOC — KingstownMayor (@mayor_kingstown) December 16, 2021

Noella is a supermodel in her own right. This young lady has had it goin on for several years. Keep up the great work Noelle! Cynthia, great job raising her with positive co-parenting! — Christine Watson (@Lucky1_79) December 12, 2021

Someone call Vicki and tell her to give Noella a job at Coto Insurance! 😭😭😭#RHOC https://t.co/9ABswFTc6K pic.twitter.com/BfjZUcqsuB — The Third King (@thirdking0208) December 16, 2021

