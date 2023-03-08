Rumors that Anila Sajja is getting ‘fired’ from Married To Medicine sparks fury among fans as co-star Contessa Metcalfe confirms rumors of her exiting the Bravo show are true.

As a result of their alleged departure, the cast is having a re-jig and Phaedra Parks is on the cards. Phaedra will be hitting our screens on Married To Medicine, as she has been rumored to appear on the show since January 2023.

Let’s take a look at what’s going down with the Bravo stars as the upcoming season seems to be having a big reshuffle.

Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Phaedra Parks rumored to join Married To Medicine

Rumors have been floating that the former Real Housewives of Atlanta star Phaedra Parks is joining the show. Carlos King backed up the claims on his podcast, Reality with the King, as he confirmed that Phaedra will likely be in the upcoming season.

Phaedra is currently dating a doctor, as she revealed on Ultimate Girls Trip, which is the perfect way for her to make a full-time return to Bravo. However, it is also thought that she has been approached by Real Housewives Of Atlanta.

Fans spark fury as Anila Sajja ‘fired’ from Married To Medicine

Carlos called Phaedra a “staple in reality television” but he revealed that “in order to afford Phaedra, you have to get rid of some people.” Which likely links into Anila Sajja and Contessa Metcalfe‘s alleged departure.

Carlos then alleges that two people from Married To Medicine won’t return. On the podcast he claims that he was told that one person “doesn’t want to come back” and the other person was “allegedly fired.”

Contessa joined the gang during season 5 and has now confirmed that she has departed the show ahead of season 10. Anila joined the show in Season 8 but was hooked on the show from the first season, before even joining the cast. Anila has not yet confirmed her departure or alleged ‘firing.’

However, Contessa has revealed why she is leaving the show, in an exclusive. Metcalfe shares that not only is she fed up with the reality TV sphere but she was upset with how she was portrayed on the show.

Metcalfe explained: “I decided to quit after last season, I needed a break because it wasn’t highlighting me as a doctor or as a mom…Plus it’s been 5 years! I’m sick of cussing and crying.”

Contessa says Anila isn’t a ‘good fit’ for Married To Medicine

Metcalfe admitted that she doesn’t speak with Anila Sajja outside of the show. But she didn’t think Anila “was a good fit anyway.”

However, when asked about Phaedra joining the cast, Contessa seemed to think she would be perfect for the show. Contessa explained: “I think Phaedra – who’s my neighbor – is going to be a fun addition.”

If Carlos claims that one person doesn’t want to come back and another was allegedly fired. This suggests that if Contessa didn’t want to return, then Anila could be the co-star who was allegedly fired.

However, neither Bravo nor Anila has confirmed the departure.

Reality Titbit has reached out to Anila and Bravo’s representatives for comment.