As season 10 of Below Deck continues to bring the drama, one question still remains unanswered and fans are desperate to know, are Camille Lamb and Ben Willoughby still together?

Below Deck appears to be a hub for finding love, especially for one deckhand and fiery stewardess. That’s right, Camille Lamb and Ben Willoughby’s choppy romance was the main entertainment of the show.

The season 10 newcomer was fired by Captain Sandy for her “poor attitude and lack of interest” in her job. How has that affected the lovebirds onboard the decks of St David?

Are Camille and Ben still together from Below Deck?

No, Camille Lamb and Ben Willoughby are not still together, according to reports.

Whilst the duo had a romantic fling, it is reported they have since gone their separate ways. After Camille got fired she told her Australian beau that she was heading back to Mississippi.

Following the show, Camille is currently in Florida and Ben is back in his homeland, Australia; they have not been seen together since. Neither Camille nor Ben‘s Instagram give any indication of their current relationship status, but the duo has only posted pictures of each other to promote the show.

However, it appears the duo remains friends and there is no bad blood. Ben recently appeared on the Above Deck podcast to discuss the popular reality show.

The host even touched on his “movie romance” relationship with Camille: “It was so awesome to be in that moment with her, we genuinely just had each other on this boat because she went through a really hard time, and I think she leaned on my shoulder for that.”

However, he did not confirm that they were still together. Fans believe that Willoughby and Lamb are still posting couple pics to promote Below Deck; as they are not wanting to give any spoilers.

Why was Camille Lamb fired?

Camille Lamb split her time between jobs on deck and hospitality, as she worked on both the interior and exterior teams. Other workers aboard the boat complained of Camille’s lack of commitment. Both Chief steward Fraser Olender and chef Rachel Hargrove said she didn’t complete tasks.

After Captain Lee Rosbach left the show on medical grounds, Captain Sandy was ultimately forced to fire Camille. The firing came after the Captain gave the stewardess multiple chances. Sandy told viewers: “I’ve probably had 10 conversations with her and she blew it. Now, today, this is her last day.” Camille was disappointed with the decision and said she did not deserve to be let go.

What is Camille doing now?

After leaving Below Deck, Camille has embarked on a career path in the music industry. She has released her first Country single “Cool Like Me” online. The Below Deck star is finally following her “childhood dream” as she has started making music.

She wrote on Instagram: “I always knew I wanted to be a singer from a young age but I put my dreams on hold during my relationship due to the fact that I am a relationship-driven gal. When the relationship tanked it was an aha moment for me. I knew I needed to do music. So I started writing and singing more.”