Summer House season 7 kicks off on February 13 and Gabby Prescod is one of the three newcomers to join the Bravo show in 2023.

Season 7 episode 1, Star Spangled Feud, kicks off at 9/8c and brings with it a whole lot of drama, judging by the show’s trailer.

Lindsay Hubbard, Kyle Cooke, Carl Radke, Amanda Batula, Danielle Olivera, and co are all back for a “shocking” summer. Although season 7 drops the day before Valentine’s Day in 2023, it doesn’t appear as though it’s all love between the cast members on Summer House.

Meet Gabby Prescod

Joining Bravo‘s Summer House in 2023 is fashion editor Gabrielle ‘Gabby’ Prescod.

Per her Bravo bio, Gabby is “outgoing” and is ready to make some friends just like her this summer.

As seen during the Summer House trailer, Gabby was cheated on by her ex-boyfriend.

Her bio adds that she’s very close to her family and in her Instagram bio, she writes that she is “one half” of the Prescod sisters.

She’s “single and ready to mingle” and what better place to have a summer of fun than Summer House?

Gabrielle is a Fashion Editor

Summer House star Gabby is joining the show as a newbie alongside Chris Leoni and Samantha Feher.

Gabby worked as a Fashion Director for Grazia USA in 2021 per her LinkedIn page.

She previously worked as the Style Lead and Senior Fashion Market Editor for Bustle.

From 2014 to 2017, Gabby also worked as Market Editor for Interview Magazine.

She’s based in New York and is venturing into reality TV from the fashion world.

Currently, Gabby is the Fashion Director At Large of Blanc Magazine.

Get to know Summer House’s Gabby on Instagram

For any Summer House fans looking to find Gabby on Instagram, she can be found under the handle @gabbyprescod where she has around 12k followers.

Gabby writes in her bio that she and her sister, Danielle, make up The Prescod Sisters.

She also shares a link to her sister’s book, Token Black Girl: A Memoir, which is for sale on Amazon.

Per Gabby’s IG page, she celebrates her birthday on May 8, making her a Taurus on the zodiac.

