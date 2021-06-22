Who is Fernanda Rocha's wife? Braunwyn Windham-Burke in 'non-exclusive' relationship!











RHOC’s Braunwyn Windham-Burke has revealed she is officially dating Fernanda Rocha, who was allegedly married to another woman.

The new relationship comes to light after Fernanda previously joined The Real Housewives of Orange County, as Tamra Judge’s friend.

Braunwyn has since confirmed her relationship with Fernanda. However, it has been reported that Fernanda was married when they began dating.

Fans of the Bravo series need not scroll through Fernanda’s dating history to find out who her wife is, because Reality Titbit has all the answers.

MARRIED TO MEDICINE: Where is filming location Jekyll Island?

Photo by Hollywood To You/Star Max/GC Images

Braunwyn confirms new relationship

Former RHOC star Braunwyn Windham-Burke has confirmed that she is dating Fernanda Rocha, as reported by Page Six.

She first met Fernanda, who Braunwyn describes as an “out and proud woman”, while filming for the Bravo show.

Your First Look at Shahs of Sunset Season 9 | Bravo

Shortly after the relationship news came out, Braunwyn revealed that Fernanda is taking her away for a few days.

She told Page Six: “Having someone special in my life who was an out and proud woman on reality television was so helpful in the beginning stages of our relationship.”

Braunwyn continued:

Not only has she been a source of strength, but she has taken me under her wing and helped me navigate my coming out. Without the show, I never would have met Fernanda, so I am forever grateful for that.

I just sent Fernanda the “I can’t have balls flying at my face” quote yesterday (after a Pickle Ball invite,) and she had never heard of it 😂 I’m like “we must watch,” 30 years later and I still quote it! — Braunwyn Windhamburke (@braunwyn) June 6, 2021

Who is Fernanda Rocha’s wife?

Tessa Rocha

Tessa filed for divorce from personal trainer Fernanda on January 13th, 2021, after over six years together, as reported by The Sun.

Personal trainer Fernanda and Tessa, who is a solutions consulting director, are now thought to be in divorce proceedings.

Tessa is based in Los Angeles, and was previously a yachtsman on a privately-owned superyacht called Moka.

Braunwyn and Fernanda are now dating apparently 👀👀 c’mon @andy make this cast happen! #RHOC — Real Housewives Heaven (@RHWHeaven) April 20, 2021

RHONY: Who is Martin Snow? Boxing coach’s reality TV journey!

Braunwyn and Fernanda: Timeline

Braunwyn and Fernanda reportedly became friends during fall 2020.

The couple are now thought to be together, but not in an exclusive relationship with one another.

They were first linked in December 2020, when Fernanda commented on Fernanda’s Instagram photo.

Earlier this month, Braunwyn and Fernanda were pictured kissing and cuddling before they posed for photos together.

Braunwyn told E! News that their friendship grew to more than just friends only recently, after Fernanda got divorced. She said:

I’m glad I met her. I will say this — there have been some rumors about when we went from being friends to a little bit more than friends. It was after she got divorced so there’s nothing salacious like that happening. We’ve been hanging out for awhile. We didn’t become more than friends until recently. She’s definitely special.

WATCH THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ORANGE COUNTY ON BRAVO EVERY WEDNESDAY AT 9/8C

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK