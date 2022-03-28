











Since her RHOA exit in 2017, Phaedra Parks has seriously switched it up. She’s still living in the hustle and bustle of Atlanta, but has since left her then-hubby Apollo Nida and is currently on the search for a new man.

With her main priority as looking after her two children, the former Bravo reality TV star has been juggling work as an attorney, model, author and lifestyle guru on the side since she waved the series goodbye.

Fans are now frantically searching for the latest updates on Phaedra’s life, as well as what happened between her and ex Apollo. We’ve got the lowdown on her search for love and what life has been like since RHOA season nine.

What is Phaedra Parks doing now?

Phaedra continues to be a single mom to her two kids, and is still working as an attorney and managing partner of the Parks Group PC. The law firm deals with litigation and contract negotiations for people working in entertainment.

She has landed a number of high-profile clients such as Bobby Brown, Ludacris, and more. Pair that with regularly working as a model and you’ve got the successful work ethic of Phaedra!

When it comes to her sons, Phaedra ensures that they are getting the best education possible. She explained that Ayden, who just entered middle school, and Dylan, a third grader, go to an “elite private school.”

Andy Cohen wants the former RHOA star to make a comeback, and Phaedra hasn’t outright refused. She told People that she believes what is meant to happen, will happen, and said:

They say you’re set up to step up for the next thing, right? I know that I’m fortunate. I know that good things happen to me because I have my feet on frugal ground.

She exited the series back in 2017 following an explosive ninth season, in which Porsha Williams accused her of knowingly spreading lies about castmate Kandi Burruss. It came after Kandi did not seem supportive of Phaedra’s split.

Are Phaedra and Apollo Nida still married?

No, Phaedra and Apollo split up in 2017. The former married couple’s relationship drama was a huge topic on RHOA‘s ninth season, three years after she initially filed for divorce from her then-husband in October 2014.

They were together for nearly five years of marriage and four seasons on the show. Phaedra and Apollo, who share two sons, finalized their divorce in September 2017 after battling over spousal support and properties.

The former couple split after Apollo went to prison for fraud and identity theft charges. He is now engaged to Sherien Almufti, who has appeared on an episode of Say Yes to the Dress: Atlanta.

Nida was sentenced to eight years in prison for conspiracy to commit mail, wire and bank fraud charges. He was also ordered to remit $1.9 million for his crimes, as per Essence.

She’s looking for her ideal Atlanta man

Phaedra has now began dating again, but is not looking to get married again. Just a few requirements are on her list, which includes a man who is very confident in himself, can support her and is “able to handle his own”, as per Page Six.

The attorney also lists “youthfulness” and someone who enjoys “dangerous sports” as pluses when it comes to her perfect man. Her last relationship was with actor Medina Islam, who she split from earlier this year.

She explained what she is looking for in a guy and said:

People often ask me if I want to be remarried. I’m looking for love but I’m not sure that I want to be married again because I like dating. I like having fun, I like laughing, I like lavish gifts!

There is just one more preference for any potential men hoping to become Phaedra’s new man, though. She added that she wants someone with “enough maturity to go make some money and who knows when to shut up.”

