The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills’ Garcelle Beauvais is ready to slay all day as she transforms into Santa’s little helper ahead of the festive season.

Garcelle joined the show in 2020 but The Spider-Man: Homecoming actress was well-known prior to her appearance on the reality show.

In fact, she is best known for her roles on TV series like NYPD Blues and The Jamie Foxx Show. Garcelle announced in October that she landed a role in Survival Of The Thickest, a new Netflix comedy series.

However, before she turns into another character she’s decided to become Santa’s assistant…

Garcelle is ready to slay all day as Santa’s little helper

In a recent Instagram image posted on December 11, Garcelle Beauvais can be seen dressed in a strapless Santa dress with a black belt cinching her in at the waist. She wore a Santa hat and fluffy white leg warmers paired with red lips and smoky eyes.

She captioned the image: “It’s that time of the year! Santa’s helper is Here 🎅🏾🎄.”

Teresa Guidice commented on fire emojis, whereas Chanel Ayan jested: “Omg I love it so hot 🔥🔥🔥but talk to Santa for me I have been bad and I need presents.” It appears Garcelle has been fulfilling her role as Santa’s helper as she received a comment from Kathy Hilton which read: “Thank you for the thoughtful fabulous Christmas present!!!!”

Garcelle Beauvais channels Christmas spirit with decorations

Garcelle Beauvais has flaunted her seasonal decorations as the TV star transformed her LA home into a Santa’s Grotto. Beauvais has opted for a winter wonderland theme with white and silver accents running throughout the house.

In a December 9 Instagram post, Garcelle gave fans an insight into a before-and-after of her festive decor. As she even added a sped-up video of the decorating process.

One of her tables became a snowy scene, with a white cover, and Christmas tree statues. Her fireplace was decorated with a Christmas garland and white stockings hung up on the mantle piece. The Christmas tree took center stage as it was decorated with silver tinsel, festive baubles, and white lights.

Garcelle captioned her post: “Thanks Martin C Vallejo our house feels and looks magical.” One RHOBH co-star loved the interior as Sutton Stracke commented: “I’ll be right over!!! Caviar soaked in water.”

