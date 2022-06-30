Garcelle Beauvais made Will Smith her Fresh Prince in the '90s













We recently met Will Smith’s first wife on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Introduced as Ms Beauvais’ friend, little did many know that Garcelle herself had history with the Hollywood actor back in the 1990s.

Garcelle has an extensive dating history, having once turned down Michael Jordan and even calling Will Smith her man at one point. And as it turns out, she first met the actor on the set of The Fresh Prince of Bel Air.

When Will became romantically serious with his current wife Jada Smith, Garcelle decided to “exit stage left” and leave them to it. However, their dating history didn’t last long, but came after her friend Sheree Zampino had divorced him.

Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for the Critics Choice Real TV Awards

Garcelle’s history with Will Smith

Garcelle and Will had a brief romance in the 1990s, but it was nothing serious. When he was single, they went out a couple of times, but that was as far as a potential relationship between them went.

Their casual dating experience involved telephone calls and meet-ups, at a time she described herself as an “ingenue”, as per the Las Culturistas podcast. At the time, Smith was still with his ex, but he was also dating actor Jada Pinkett.

Garcelle was dating him at the same time, as reported by Cheatsheet. Trey let it slip in front of his parents that his father Will had other lovers besides his mom Sheree, before the two split in 1995.

How their romance ended

Garcelle revealed that when she heard Jada in the background of a phone call with Will, she decided to call it quits on their romance. She told Las Culturistas podcast that she realised she wasn’t the only woman in his life and said:

I remember one day calling [Will] and he was in the car. And his son, with Sheree, [they] were in the back. So you know, he picked up on the car or Bluetooth or whatever it was back in the day, or speakerphone—whatever it was—and he said, ‘Hey, how are you doing?’ And I said, ‘I’m great.’”

She said she heard “this little voice in the background” before asking Will if it was “Miss Jada” on the phone. “And that’s when I was like okay—I’m not the only one. Exit stage left.”

Garcelle is besties with Will’s ex

During a 2020 episode of RHOBH, Garcelle discussed with Sheree Zampino – a friend on the Bravo reality series – how they both have romantic history with Will Smith. And it’s not a touchy subject but rather something they laugh about.

From 1992 to 1995, Sheree Zampino was married to actor Will Smith and was captured at red carpets alongside him, like the 1993 Emmy Awards, but filed for divorce after three years together.

She told Las Culturistas podcast about their shared conversation and said: “It was great, and it’s so funny because she [Zampino] comes in [and] she goes ‘Did you call me for backup?'”

Photo by Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for MTV

Contact: Celine Byford – [email protected]

WATCH THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF BEVERLY HILLS ON BRAVO WEDNESDAYS AT 8 PM

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK