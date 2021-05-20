What is Garcelle Beauvais' net worth? Here's where RHOBH star lives now!











For her second season on Bravo’s The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, fans have not hesitated to question Garcelle Beauvais’ net worth…

The reality TV star, who launched a jewellery line just before the RHOBH premiere, went from starring on The Jamie Foxx Show to the Bravo series.

It’s common knowledge that Garcelle is just as successful as her co-stars, but people are starting to question how much the show newbie is worth.

So, what is Garcelle’s net worth? Where does she live now? We explored the latest updates on the RHOBH star’s career and earnings.

Photo by Rich Fury/WireImage

What is Garcelle Beauvais’ net worth?

$8 million

The Haitian actress, singer, and former fashion model has accumulated her net worth, from spending over 30 years in the entertainment industry.

Most of her wealth comes from her acting career, as she is best known for her roles on TV series’ like NYPD Blues and The Jamie Foxx Show.

The World's Most Amazing Vacation Rentals | Official Trailer

Garcelle has also modelled for several brands, including catalogues for Neiman Marcus, LernerbNew York Clothing Line, and Nordstroms.

She was formerly married to someone with a net worth of $8 million.

The way Garcelle continues to serve in every decade 😍 #rhobh pic.twitter.com/EoCLaTf0w5 — kevin by bravo (@AmberMarchamp) May 19, 2021

HULU: Exposure cast revealed – meet Jose Ocasio, Krys Fox and co!

Who is Garcelle’s ex-husband?

Mike Nilon

Mike is an American talent agent and producer.

He was married to Garcelle for ten years, from 2001 to 2011. They have twin sons together who were born in 2007.

Prior to Garcelle’s marriage with Mike, she was married to another producer called Daniel Saunders, from 1991 to 2000.

Garcelle’s house is the perfect house it’s big af but it’s not overly big 😂😂😂#RHOBH — King (@hatedbymost132) May 20, 2021

GROWING UP HIP HOP: Meet Stevie J – net worth, wife and children!

Where does Garcelle Beauvais live now?

San Fernando Valley, Los Angeles

Garcelle’s new home has featured on RHOBH, but it isn’t in right in the Beverly Hills like her co-stars. Instead, her property sits next to the Hills.

The San Fernando Valley is where small towns like Hidden Hills and Calabasas are based. The Kardashians and Jennifer Lopez have lived there!

With two 12-year-old sons to look after, Garcelle has ensured there is enough room for everyone, from custom closets to double ovens.

She first moved to the US from Haiti with her mother and six siblings at the age of seven, and lived in Massachusetts.

Garcelle then moved to Miami when she was 17 to pursue a modelling career, and a year later packed up to head to New York City.

Now, she’s living it up in Los Angeles, California!

WATCH RHOBH ON BRAVO EVERY WEDNESDAY AT 8/7C

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK