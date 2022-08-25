Garcelle Beauvais' son begs 'he just wants to be a kid' after 'racist' comments













Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Garcelle Beauvais’ son has spoken out after receiving ‘racist’ comments from the show’s fans.

The teenager has made his Instagram account private after fans were ‘attacking him on social media’. It came amid his mom’s feud with co-stars Diana Jenkins, Erika Jayne and Lisa Rinna.

Garcelle shared her 14-year-old son’s statement on her Instagram Story on Wednesday following the ordeal.

Garcelle Beauvais’ son plea

Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney

The emotional statement reads: “From Jax. Well, I’d like to start off by saying that I am still a kid and wish to not be viewed as a fully matured adult, because I am not one.

“It is currently my first week of high school and, instead of enjoying it like most kids at my school, I have to deal with being attacked on social media.

“I did not sign up for this show, nor do I have anything to do with the show’s drama.

“I just want to be a normal kid”.

Jax went on to explain his social media wasn’t for “publicity” or for the “public’s gaze”, but for his peers.

The 14-year-old added he didn’t want to set his Instagram account as private. However, he has been forced to following the abuse from online trolls.

The statement continues: “However, middle-aged women spamming me with racist and crude comments about my family is not what I expected for my first week of high school”.

The teen then thanked the positive comments he had received.

Bravo forced to respond

View Instagram Post

Bravo itself was forced to ask fans to stop attacking Jax on social media with cruel comments following the drama on the show.

The statement, which the Real Housewives shared on their own Instagram accounts or stories, was released yesterday, (Wednesday, August 24).

It reads: “We are shocked and appalled at the social comments directed at Garcelle’s son.

“We urge our viewers and social followers alike to refrain from targeting our cast and their families with harmful rhetoric”.

Despite the show’s drama between some of the leading ladies, the cast themselves have been speaking out against the abuse.

Real Housewives say ‘enough is enough’

View Instagram Post

Lisa Rinna and Garcelle took to social media to condemn the comments earlier this week ahead of Bravo’s statement. Garcelle said yesterday, she was usually a “strong woman” but admitted the online attacks had “hurt” her after they were aimed at her children.

She pleaded: “I’ve been in tears all night, it’s just a TV show, people scream at your TV, throw something at your TV but leave our kids alone”.

Whereas Lisa Rinna wrote on her Instagram Stories: “What I was just sent about @garcelle son is disgusting and unacceptable. … They didn’t sign up for this. What are [you] doing?! The kids – all of our kids should be off limits, so stop it now. Enough is enough.”

Diana Jenkins has also shared Bravo’s message to beg social media users from commenting on Jax’s profile or other children from the housewives.

If you have found this article disturbing, the Department of Psychology at the University of Georgia offers advice on dealing with racial trauma, which you can access here. The Counseling Center at the University of Illinois offers counseling on coping with race-related stress, which you can access here.

