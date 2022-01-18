Generous tips mean the Below Deck staff are always wearing silver-lined pockets











Below Deck sees a five-star service be provided to wealthy charter guests, such as Navy veteran Tony Thornton. Speculation surrounding how much the crew are usually paid in tips has been at an all-time high…

Crew members, such as chef Rachel Hargrove, work under extreme stress with hopes to provide a delicious meal and fulfill all of the requests – which can be demanding – that guests put to them.

During a recent episode, charter guest Tony Thornton give a tip to the crew. However, many viewers’ screens experienced technical difficulties when the amount he gave was mentioned.

We can reveal not just how much Tony put in their pockets, but also how much the staff usually receive in tips.

How much did Tony Thornton give as a tip?

Tony gave $25,000 to the Below Deck crew members, which he confirmed on Twitter. When a fan took to the social media platform to ask how much he gave, he responded with the amount stated.

When several televisions paused as they tuned into the Bravo network, many had questions about just how much he gave as a tip. This was mainly because he passed $100 to the new stew Kaylee, and some thought she received all of it.

Some had questions about whether Rayna offered part of her tip to Kaylee. However, she is thought to have kept her part of the money and didn’t pass some to the newbie, despite the rest of the crew doing so.

The amount Below Deck stars usually get

With many wondering if the $25K was the highest tip the Below Deck crew have got this season, Reality Titbit done some digging to find some shockingly high figures.

As reported by The Express, the tipping policy usually implies guests can give the crew 20 per cent of the full price of the yacht fee – typically 20 per cent of the original, full-price charter fee.

The crew can actually receive anywhere from $15,000 to $30,000 to share in tip money for a three-day charter, which is basically enough for a down payment on a house!

While an average tip of between $15,000-$20,000, it doesn’t seem so much when you compare it to how much charter guests pay for the yacht trip. It costs them $275,000 per week, which goes up to $310,000 during the “high” season.

Tips are the main way the staff are paid, as they each get $5,000 in tips for every six weeks they work, as per The Tab.

How much are the Bravo yacht crew paid?

While tips are their main income, the Below Deck crew get a regular salary as well.

On a yacht the size of the My Seanna, a second and third stewardess rake in about $5,000 per month, while a chief stewardess brings in around $5,500 to $6,000 per month, as reported by Screenrant.

Deckhands usually make around $3,500-$4,500 a month, while a bosun would a likely $5,000 a month. Captain Lee’s annual salary, on the other hand, is thought to be anywhere between $40,000 to $110,500.

