









Whitney Sudler-Smith is known to be the ladies man of Southern Charm. He has only been in one serious relationship during the Bravo series, which was with TV star and model Larissa Marolt.

The filmmaker is the creator and executive director behind the Charleston-based show, and son of co-star Patricia Altschul. His success on-screen means that prying eyes often follow his relationships, which he lets cameras capture.

Let’s look into his former five-year relationship with Larissa, who he dated from 2013 to 2019. Who is the Germany’s Next Top Model star and what is their relationship background? Reality Titbit has more details.

Photo by Isa Foltin/WireImage

Meet model Larissa Marolt

Larissa is a model who took home the crown for her country as the winner of Austria’s Next Top Model (ANTM) first series. After her victory, she participated in the fourth season of Germany’s Next Top Model, where she placed eighth.

The 30-year-old was recognized for her model potential while attending the youth theater club of the Klagenfurt City Theater at the young age of 14. Two years later, she auditioned for ANTM and become one of its 10 contestants.

Following the two shows that launched her to fame, Larissa walked the runway in the Amber Fashion Show and the Vienna Life Ball in 2009. She also landed the covers of several Austrian magazines such as Madonna and Live.

Larissa’s time on Germany’s Next Top Model

Larissa appeared on GNTM in 2009. Some fans seemed to think she starred on the show in 2020, but this is not the case. Her win on the Austria show secured her participation in the Germany version.

She became the second – after Andrea Akmazdic from Croatia and Bosnia – contestant worldwide to appear on two different Top Model shows. Despite being a former winner and the audience’s favourite, she was eliminated.

However, during the show, she secured several wins. By episode five, Larissa was booked for a job and even won a challenge on the previous episode, alongside Mandy Bork and Tessa Bergmeier, as well as another win in episode 10.

View Instagram Post

Whitney and Larissa: Timeline

Whitney and Larissa dated for six years, from 2013 to 2019. They attended several prestigious events hand-in-hand, such as the Romy Awards 2014 in Vienna two years before they split.

The pair first met at a New York City party in 2013. They dated on and off, with Larissa popping up here and there on the Bravo series, before the two seemingly split in 2019. She was last seen on his Instagram that year.

During their relationship, Whitney was seen playing Larissa a love song on guitar. At the time, Whitney’s mom spoke fondly of Larissa and told Bravo: “She is a lovely person and is as beautiful on the inside as well as on the outside.”

Photo by Moni Fellner/WireImage

WATCH SOUTHERN CHARM ON BRAVO THURSDAYS AT 9/8C

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK