Danielle Cabral is revealed as a newcomer to The Real Housewives of New Jersey in 2022.

The blonde bombshell doesn’t do things by halves and admits in the season 13 trailer that she’s “over the top.” By the sounds of it, Danielle will fit right into the cast as her co-stars include Teresa Giudice, Margaret Josephs, and Jennifer Aydin, to name a few.

Danielle is a newbie to the show alongside Rachel Fuda. So, let’s find out more about the “Boujie Mama” as she calls herself on Instagram. Her age, family, and more explored…

Credit: Bravo YouTube channel/The Real Housewives of New Jersey

Meet Danielle Cabral

Danielle Cabral, AKA The Boujie Mama, can be found on Instagram with 37k followers at @daniellecabralofficial.

She’s a TV personality, business owner, a wife, and mother.

Per Gossip Next Door, Danielle is 37 years old in 2022.

She’s a RHONJ newbie

Danielle isn’t new to the world of TV. She appeared on MTV show True-Life episode: I’m a Staten Island girl in 2006.

The RHONJ star also hosted MTV shows per her website.

Now, Danielle is venturing into the Bravosphere on RHONJ. Dolores Catania can be seen saying in the RHONJ season 13 trailer: “Danielle, she’s very Jersey-licious.”

Introducing herself on the show, she describes herself as “over the top and extra.”

Judging by Danielle’s Instagram page, she appears to be close with her Real Housewives co-stars. Teresa and Jennifer can be spotted on her grid posts in recent months.

Danielle’s family

RHONJ newbie Danielle has been married to her husband, Nate, for 10 years.

They share two children together, Dominic and Valentina. Per her Bravo bio, Danielle’s five-year-old daughter is even more “extra” than her. Valentina celebrated her fifth birthday in June 2022, per her mom’s IG post.

Danielle is a businesswoman who runs online clothing store Boujie Kidz. She launched the brand in 2018.

Per her website, she and her husband run four companies between them.

Nate runs his own security firm, Flash Security Integrators Inc, per LinkedIn. With over 1.7k followers, he can be found on Instagram at @natecabral5.

WATCH THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF NEW JERSEY FROM FEBRUARY 7 ON BRAVO AT 9/8C

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK

Have something to tell us about this article? Let us know