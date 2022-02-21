Get to know new yachtie Gabriela Barragan on Below Deck Sailing Yacht











All aboard the sailing yacht, the hit Bravo show is back on our shores tonight with the season 3 premiere!

Viewers can expect more drama than ever on the latest season of Below Deck Sailing Yacht, with many newbies rocking the boat. The yachties will be led by returning captain Glenn Shephard as they explore the blue waters of the Ionian Sea.

Gabriela Barragan is one of the new cast members ready to deliver the best service possible to their guests on Parsifal III. So, who exactly is the new yachtie? Let’s find out!

Who is Gabriela Barragan?

Gabriela hails from San Diego, California, and has a lot of experience in the yachting industry. She has worked as both a deckhand and stewardess, so is more than ready for the demanding guests coming her way.

In her spare time, she enjoys surfing and showing off her professional dancing skills. Gabriela celebrates her birthday on the 3rd of November and will be turning 35 in 2022.

During the sneak peek for Below Deck Sailing Yacht, she told viewers that “the thing about yachting that makes it difficult is not the guests, not living on a boat, it’s the elements.”

Gabriela has sadly lost her father and brother

The Bravo star has made it very clear that she is a family girl, and she certainly hasn’t had an easy life so far.

Fourteen years ago, Gabriela lost her father Benito Navarro Barragán, which left her heartbroken. She said:

“They don’t make men like you anymore Dad. You were such a stand up guy, generous, brave, and honest. Thank you for showing me what love & respect looks like. You showed me how I deserve to be treated & loved. I refuse to settle. Everything I do is to make you proud. “

Not only this, but she also lost her brother in March 2016, to who she was very close. Her brother sadly died at just 42 years old, and Gabriela told her social media followers that he “taught me how to skateboard when I was 10 & used to make beats and mixtapes to my voice.”

Keep up with Gabriela on Instagram!

The reality television star is no stranger to social media, and she updates her 3,713 followers on all the latest of her crazy yachting life.

From Gabriela’s Instagram, it’s clear that she loves nothing more than traveling the world and visiting new places. She has made her way across the globe, visiting places such as Palma, The Bahamas, Ibiza, New York, Menorca, U.S. Virgin Islands, and the British Virgin Islands.

She has told followers that Spain is her “happy place”. Her best day there was accompanied by “Cliff jumping, live drummers, dancing, an epic sunset, good company.”

