This season of RHOP has been a wild ride, but aside from all the drama, we heard Gizelle Bryant open up about how she may need surgery to remove her fibroids, which would involve a hysterectomy.

The RHOP stars are back for a three-part reunion after season 7, and it seems like the rift between Gizelle and Candice is set to continue.

Gizelle Bryant is set to open up more to Andy Cohen on the reunion episode so we take a look at what we know so far about her surgery.

Gizelle opens up about her recent surgery on RHOP

Earlier on in the series, we heard Gizelle Bryant opening up to Robyn Dixon to discuss her visit to the doctor to have her fibroids removed.

“My doctors have been monitoring me for about three years, and my uterus fibroids are so huge that they can’t just remove the fibroids.”

“They’ve got to also remove my uterus, which is just like a full-blown hysterectomy,” RHOP star Gizelle explained.

“The act of doing it is terrifying, but there’s no way around it”, she continued.

Gizelle Bryant was in surgery for ‘hours’

In a sneak peek, we see Gizelle teary-eyed when she opens up about being in surgery for ‘hours’.

She then continues by saying her kids, Adore, Grace, and Angel were terrified.

It is unclear as of yet if Gizelle was talking about her hysterectomy, but from previous episodes of RHOP, it seems like that may be the case.

The official synopsis for the episode states that Gizelle also opens up about dating a younger man. Earlier this year, Bravo’s Daily Dish reported that she went on a date with Winter House star Jason Cameron.

Speaking about the date to Today, Gizelle said: “He’s a great guy, and we have a lot of fun.”

Gizelle is 52 years old, while Jason is 16 years her junior at 36.

The RHOP is set to star in the Ultimate Girls Trip

If you’re missing your RHOP fix, fear not as Gizelle will be starring in the Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip.

A bunch of your favorite Housewives will be coming together to go to Thailand including:

Candiace Dillard

Alexia Nepola

Marysol Patton

Heather Gay

Whitney Rose

Leah McSweeney

Porsha Williams.

The series will premiere on Peacock on March 23.

