What is 'Sing Sing'? Gizelle Bryant and Karen leave RHOP fans puzzled!

The season finale ended with the two Bravo stars arguing over Gizelle’s relationship with former husband Jamal Harrison Bryant.

Drama unfolded as they called each other out, before Karen revealed that Gizelle “had to go to Sing Sing”, straight after calling her a “broken wh**e”.

This left viewers puzzled over exactly what “Sing Sing” even means. But fear not, as Reality Titbit has the latest on the meaning behind the comment.

RHOP fans react to ‘Sing Sing’ comment

This the only reason I knew what Karen was talking about when she said Sing Sing 😂 #RHOp pic.twitter.com/8tSo1IiW1P — king peace (@thetirekinge) July 17, 2021

What is ‘Sing Sing’?

Sing Sing is a maximum security prison in Ossining, New York, but this is not what Karen was referring to

The Correctional Facility is operated by the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision.

It is famous because almost all executions within the state were carried out at Sing Sing until 1963, after the electric chair was introduced.

She told Andy Cohen on the season 6 premiere:

The Sing Sing thing, I’ll say this, Gizelle is really good at sparring, and she likes to pull you into her darkness. I came up with Sing Sing because I wanted to come back into the light and add some comedy to it, because it just got too dark.

Did Gizelle Bryant go to ‘Sing Sing’?

No, Gizelle did go to the ‘Sing Sing’ prison

The prison is not actually what Karen was talking about, as she never previously knew ‘Sing Sing’ was a jail!

She confirmed that she was in no way referring to the maximum security prison in New York.

Karen also revealed she “was just trying to make light of a very, very dark situation between two old friends”.

There are also no records which suggest Gizelle went to prison.

