What is Mia Thornton's husband Gordon's net worth? RHOP couples' business explored











Real Housewives of Potomac season 6 has been making the headlines lately. The show aired its fourth episode on August 1, and in true RHOP fashion, it was filled with drama and chaos. While the housewives butted heads with each other over several issues, Mia Thornton caught the eye of many fans.

Mia is the new cast member this season, but she has already managed to get herself into all sorts of drama. However, she is leaving an impression on the show’s fans.

Many viewers admire how successful the RHOP star is despite her difficult childhood. But, is her husband just as successful as she is? Here’s a look at Mia’s husband, Gordon Thornton’s net worth.

Gordon Thornton’s net worth revealed

Mia’s husband Gordon is worth approximately $100 million.

The RHOP star’s husband made his fortune in the business world. In January 2017, Gordon established his investment company, Thornton Investment GRP. He also owns several franchises of the popular food chain, McDonald’s.

Gordon is also the owner and CEO of Giselle Executive Management DBA.

Mia and Gordon are co-owners of several franchises of ‘The Joint Chiropractic’, where they provide massage and chiropractic services to their customers. Gordon has previously owned franchises of Massage Envy, another popular massage brand.

RHOP couple’s relationship and family explored

Gordon and Mia have a big age difference. Mia is 36, while Gordon turned 65 this year. However, this hasn’t stopped them from creating a happy marriage and family.

Mia, from RHOP season 6, met her husband Gordon in 2003 at a charity event. The couple immediately hit it off. They have now been married for nine years. The pair share a common love for massage and business in general.

Aside from being great business collaborators, they are fantastic parents too. The couple share three kids – Joshua, Jeremiah, and Juliana. A report on E! News, reveals that two of Mia’s kids are with Gordon, while her oldest son, Joshua, is from her previous relationship.

What happened in Season 6’s latest episode?

On Sunday’s episode of RHOP, we saw Gizelle Bryant and Robyn Dixon discuss Mia, 36, and her recent confrontation with Wendy Osefo. A gracious Gizelle created a group to extend the invitation to Mia, to mingle with the rest of the group, as she is still new.

On the other hand, Mia and Karen got together for tea, but the new RHOP cast member was in no mood to meet Robyn and the other ladies.

Mia’s denial ruffled some feathers. The housewives thus began speculating that Karen was probably influencing Mia. The ladies finally meet towards the end of the episode as Mia pulls Gizelle aside to clear the air.

