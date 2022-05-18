











Hannah Berner’s 18-carat engagement ring was just a glinting hint at how glamorous the Summer House star’s wedding to comedian Des Bishop would be. But when the day came, she wore a pair of comfy designer knock-offs.

The Bravo star made sure her closest co-stars were there, including Paige DeSorbo and Ciara Miller, while other reality TV personalities on the network, such as Vanderpump Rules‘ Raquel Leviss and Scheana Shay, joined her on the day.

If you missed her after season 5, her bridal look complete with accessories were enough to steal the show back! Not to mention those shoes – how much were they? We’ve got all the details on Hannah’s wedding ceremony.

Hannah Berner’s wedding day

Hannah’s wedding day was filled with their close family and loved ones. She wore a lace silk Tidaora Bridal dress from Fantasia Bridal, was helped to plan the entire ceremony by Amanda Savory Events, and threw a huge party afterwards!

She tied the knot with comedian Des Bishop at a beach in the Hamptons, before having their first dance and slicing their three-tier cake. During the after party, the Summer House star got changed into a second white dress.

In true comedy style, Des and Hannah laughed while saying their nuptials. He wrote on Instagram: “Our celebrant Judge Bernie Graham was hilarious. I don’t think it’s traditional to laugh this much at your wedding ceremony.”

Her co-star Paige – who is in a relationship with Southern Charm‘s Craig Conover – caught the flower bouquet! The Friday 13th afternoon ceremony was far from bad luck, as Hannah and Des’ day went incredibly smoothly.

The Summer House alum wore knock-offs

Hannah uploaded a series of photos from her wedding day, which included a photo of her and Des sharing a slice from their three-tier cake, mini milk glasses, pet-inspired cocktails and some Jimmy Choo knock-offs.

Several followers reacted to the pearl high heels. One comment reads: “Okay the Jimmy choo of my dreams!”

She replied to her friend with: “Etsy knockoff, I’ll link it in my stories lol.” Hannah added that they were “SO COMFORTABLE” and even tagged the vintage items company in the photo, giving them their own snap!

Hannah’s exact shoes can be bought on the Etsy website for £148.89 (around $183). The vintage-lover also wore $55 earrings from Ettika for her second wedding look, to complete a $950 Alex Perry dress.

Des and Hannah’s timeline

Their official entrance as husband and wife to LL Cool J’s Doin’ it speaks volumes for their comedy-led relationship. After nine months of dating each other, Des popped the big question on Valentine’s Day in 2021.

Des, whose highly successful career in stand up has led to a $1 million net worth, announced the news of his engagement to Hannah in March, and just over a year later, they’re officially married!

Hannah’s engagement ring was a diamond cut sitting on an 18-carat yellow gold band. Mike Fried, CEO of The Diamond Pro, told Page Six Style that “the thin elegant band allows her diamond to take center stage.”

He estimated the center stone to be between 1 and 1.5 carats, and worth up to $15K depending on its quality. However, Rare Carat COO Apeksha Kothari thinks the center diamond could be as big as 2.5 carats, closer to $45K.

