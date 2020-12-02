Has RHOBH been cancelled? Fans wonder why series has been paused!











Fans of Real Housewives of Beverley Hills have been left wondering where their favourite series has gone. Is the show cancelled?

The Bravo show sees the reality of a group of successful ladies living it up in Beverley Hills, as they go through drama to friendship to love.

However season 11 has been paused, with the series’ cast members reportedly now isolating instead of filming.

So what’s happened to RHOBH? Is it cancelled? We’ve got the lowdown…

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, YouTube

Has RHOBH been cancelled?

No, but filming has been halted

The reunion of RHOBH took place in September 2020 following season 10.

Cameras are then thought to have begun rolling in October for season 11.

However, filming for the upcoming season has now been paused, with reports expecting the show to return to screens in April 2021.

I wonder if Erika gonna have a new man when the season comes back 🤨 #RHOBH — Snow 🤍 (@MsPrettySnow) December 1, 2020

RHOCH: Who is Cheshire’s Alan Goldstone?

Why has filming been paused for RHOBH?

Crew members tested positive for coronavirus

The cast of RHOBH are now in quarantine for 14 days as a result.

Housewife Kyle took to Instagram to say she was too unwell to cook a Thanksgiving dinner, revealing that fellow housewife Teddi brought food over for her and family.

However, it has not been confirmed whether she has coronavirus or not.

Members get tested at least 3 times a week, according to housewife Garcelle, who revealed the quarantine news on Tuesday’s episode of The Real.

RHOCH: What is Lystra Adams’ net worth? Career explored

When is RHOBH season 11 back on?

After the cast and crew have quarantined for 14 days

Garcelle revealed that she is completing the quarantine, as well as everyone else on the RHOBH series, before production can resume.

She added that she has no virus symptoms and has tested negative so far.

So it looks like filming will resume later in December!

WATCH REAL HOUSEWIVES OF BEVERLEY HILLS ON BRAVO NOW

GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK