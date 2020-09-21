Below Deck Med isn’t just about a group of people sailing a boat but rather an insight into their relationships and personal lives too.

In each episode of the Bravo series, a new group of passengers are seen sailing across the Mediterranean aboard a 150-foot yacht, who are looked after by a crew. Along the way, they are sometimes faced with issues and challenges, while at the same time, strong bonds are formed across the team on-board.

One couple who showcased their relationship whilst braving the waves were diving instructor and bosun Malia White and yacht chef Tom Checketts. However, now fans are quizzing whether the Below Deck Med stars are still together following cheating rumours. We explored whether the couple have called it quits or not.

Malia and Tom on Below Deck Med

Malia was with Tom before he joined the crew onboard as a yacht chef. He had previously had a lot of experience working on yachts but hadn’t filmed for a television series before, so it was all new to him. Malia had initially worried about him coming onto the show, which he joined for two weeks.

Speaking on the Below Deck Med After Show, Malia told host Andy Cohen that she wasn’t excited about Tom coming on board. She admitted:

Having done the show once and having relationships on the show, I wasn’t too stoked bringing a guy I’m pretty serious about on the show, knowing how much can happen. it was not a nice decision for me.

What is Johnny Damon’s net worth?

Have Malia and Tom split?

It has not been denied or confirmed that Malia and Tom have split.

Rumours started to circulate after Malia posted a meme on her Instagram story, which states: “The first time he cheats vs when you’ve had enough.” Fans took to social media after discovering the meme that the Below Deck Med star shared, with one viewer saying: “I’m going to take this as confirmation that Malia and Tom have broken up and he cheated… crazy.”

During the Below Deck Med After Show, which took place over a month ago, Malia had confirmed that her and Tom were “definitely” still together, and just one week ago, Tom posted several pictures of him and Malia during a trip to London.

But one day ago, Malia posted a selfie on Instagram which congratulates “women out there in their 30s, single, focused on their careers.” Many viewers have taken this as a hint that Malia and Tom are no longer together.

Are the cast actually realtors? The truth behind Chrissy Teigen’s doubts!

WATCH BELOW DECK MED ON MONDAYS AT 9PM

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK