Heather Altman’s 5.5-carat diamond ring shines light on husband’s fortune











It has been pretty difficult for Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles fans not to be distracted by Heather Altman's ring, as its 5.5-carats can't help but catch Bravo's cameras. Plus, how much did those diamonds cost Josh?!

Both successful real estate agents, Heather and Josh’s love story started with their shared passion for selling and listing million-dollar properties to clients across LA. They actually met on the show years ago.

Fast-forward to Season 13 and Heather is casually walking around with a massive rock on her finger, thanks to Josh’s romantic proposal (which we all got to see on screen!).

Now, they are husband and wife, but fans still cannot get enough of Heather’s ring since MDLLA returned.

Heather Altman’s HUGE diamond ring

Heather’s engagement ring was first placed on her finger on June 22nd 2013, when Josh popped the question.

The ring is a D-color 5.5 karat sparkler set with over 370 individual pave diamonds and an 18-karat white gold band, and guess what? He designed the entire piece of bling himself.

As per The Daily Dish, Heather spoke about her initial thoughts:

I honestly thought it was a fake ring because it was so perfect. If I had the chance to actually go out and buy my own ring, this would have been it. It’s absolutely stunning.

Josh then had to go back to the same jeweler to get official wedding bands, on top of the diamond ring. Their 2016 wedding was a traditional Jewish ceremony, when they exchanged vows in Aspen, Colorado.

Heather converted to Judaism ahead of their wedding, which was attended by their family and friends.

Josh’s MDLLA fortune explored

Josh has amassed a pretty impressive fortune over the years as a real estate agent, flipper and investor. As per Celebrity Net Worth, he’s worth $30m in 2021.

Josh graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree from Syracuse University, before he moved to LA to become an estate agent.

As per Bravo: “Josh ranks in the top 1% of real estate agents throughout the world. Having sold over $5 Billion over the course of his young career so far puts him in a league of his own.“

The Altman Brothers are now among the top-producing real estate agents in the country, so it’s no secret that Josh is swimming in cash and therefore was able to afford Heather’s diamond ring.

How much did Heather’s ring cost?

Heather’s ring cost has not been publicly disclosed, but according to Diamond Registry, the prices per carat for five-carat stones range from $9,350 to $147,400 per carat.

Looking online, a ring of the kind Josh bought for Heather ranges from around $800 to $8,000 but it is likely that hers was far more expensive due to him designing the bling himself.

Also, D-color diamonds are valuable because they are rare, as reported by Rock Her. Less than one percent of the diamonds sold for engagement rings each year are colorless enough to be receive a GIA D color grade.

