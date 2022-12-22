Heather and Terry Dubrow’s house – AKA The Dubrow Chateau – had her Real Housewives co-stars and fans at home in awe during season 16.

The Real Housewives of Orange County stars’ home came complete with a ballroom-style entryway, semi-precious stone ceilings, and a gong.

Heather also had a walk-in closet with a champagne button. Of course, how could anyone forget about the famous etched window that Heather showed off on the show, too?

Heather and Terry Dubrow’s house

If there’s one home of a Real Housewife that’s been designed to impress, it’s Heather Dubrow’s.

She showed off her finished home in a tour with Bravo TV ahead of her appearance on RHOC season 16.

Heather and Terry’s home had multiple stand-out features including a champagne wall and a cinema room.

Heather and Terry’s etched window

Speaking of an “area of contention” between herself and Terry, Heather showed off her etched window during a Bravo TV house tour.

She said that the four birds on the window represent their four children. There are also two eggs in a nest on the window which are representative of Heather’s two frozen embryos.

Heather added that the bee etched onto the window is in memory of her grandmother and there’s also a heart on the etching containing Heather and Terry’s initials to mark their relationship.

Although the house was built with many sentimental touches, Heather and Terry are now moving onto a new build.

Terry and Heather sell their home

After spending years creating their dream home, Terry and Heather sold their 14-bedroom abode for $55m in 2022.

Their mansion was sold by Josh Altman of Million Dollar Listing and was “the largest sale of the year in Orange County, California,” per ET.

Taking to Instagram on October 22, Heather said that the two are “walking into their next chapter.”

Many fans are asking where Heather and Terry live now after selling their huge home. With the couple almost ’empty-nesters’, Heather and Terry purchased a penthouse in California.

They are currently building a lake house in Idaho after purchasing a plot of land.

