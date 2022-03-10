











Heather Dubrow is no stranger to a college sorority, and has openly spoke about her days as a university student on RHOC. Being part of the group helped her to become the empowering woman she is today.

From being a successful home owner of a $21million mansion to being welcomed back with open arms to The Real Housewives of Orange County, Heather has built up a huge fortune for herself and always been a gal’s gal.

It all started when she joined her college sorority, which is why she fits in so well with her fellow Housewives today. In fact, the entire basis of the group she was part of focused on women empowerment…

What sorority was Heather Dubrow in?

Heather was a member of the Sigma Delta Tau, a sorority club which focuses on women empowerment. It is a renowned, national group valuing friendship, trust and unity.

Her devotion to the sorority group proves why the RHOC star is loyal to her co-stars, and it shows her VIP status as you only become part of it by invitation, extended through a local chapter on behalf of the international organization.

She revisited her sorority days during the March 9th episode, which saw her take the children and co-star Gina to view her old college while growing up. It comes a week after she said Gina’s kids rooms remind her of her college dorm!

Awe, Heather taking her kids (and Gina 😂) to view her old college was actually really cute, kinda touching and it felt old school #RHOC pic.twitter.com/9FqlR1HqgE — RealHousewivesRanked! (@RankedReal) March 10, 2022

The RHOC star’s college days

Heather went to Syracese University, when she was a member of the sorority. When showing Kelly and Ryan a spread of foods you can eat while following her renowned Dubrow Diet, Heather landed on baked apples. She said:

I don’t know about you but in my sorority, we used to do baked apples and diet soda and Splenda in the microwave. That was bad! But we did a healthier version of it for you.

Since then, Heather has become proud of how she eats, and follows an “interval eating” process. She even co-authored a book about it, called The Dubrow Diet. Alongside the sorority fun, Heather mainly studied musical theatre.

She graduated from Syracuse University in 1990 and won Miss Syracuse in 1989. However, she revisited the SU campus on September 23rd 2021, for a live recording of her podcast “Heather Dubrow’s World.”

During 2020, her podcast also featured an interview with Dubrow’s sorority sister, Peloton instructor Jenn Sherman, who was also a member of Sigma Delta Tau at SU in the ‘80s.

Gotta say, I loved seeing heather’s old pics of when she was in college. Gotta love the big hair. #RHOC — LP ♎️🌚🪐🦉 (@DammGina) March 10, 2022

Heather is all about empowerment

Heather, who starred in the CBS television drama That’s Life as Lydia DeLucca from 2000 to 2002, also performed the show’s theme song, “Learnin’ As I Go” heard in the second season.

Now a reality TV personality, she is always seen building her co-stars up, has worked on three books to offer her expertise, and is a mother-of-four to twins Nicholas and Maximillia, and daughters Katarina and Collette.

Her podcast is all about empowering women, such as the ‘WORK: Empowerment, be your OWN Champion | Brittany Furlan’ episode. The description for Heather Dubrow’s World reads:

We put together panels of women from across the country who shared their insights, personal journeys and expertise from their given field. These panels are one of many tools that can help in creating a society of women who are stronger, more confident and able than the generation that preceded them.

She works on the podcast alongside successful women, including: host and Moderator Brittany Furlan, comedian and actress Haylie Duff, and actress, WWE fighter and chef Natalie Eva Marie.

