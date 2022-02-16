How Brock Davies Pumped up child support money despite ‘zero’ Bravo salary











Anyone who is a lover of Vanderpump Rules will know Brock Davies as Schena’s new beau and recent fiance after he popped the question during season 9.

The couple has announced that they are planning a pretty extravagant wedding and fans are wondering how Brock plans to afford this after it was made clear during Vanderpump Rules that he hadn’t been paying his child support to his ex in Australia.

Brock also revealed during the reunion that he doesn’t get paid for his appearance on the show, giving fans even more reason to speculate.

Despite this, Brock recently announced that he has paid all of his child support debts and can now focus on his wedding with Scheana.

Reality Titbit did some digging and we have all the details.

Brock claims he has finally paid his debts

During a recent interview with No Filter with Zach Peters podcast, Brock claimed he had finally paid his child support debts to his former spouse. When explaining, he said,

It was only actually 23,000 Australian [dollars], The rest was late fees — or penalties. So, I got rid of that in the last four months. And then we cleared it up. Brock Davies

The Homebody app creator said he wishes he could have paid them off earlier, but he couldn’t and says he finally completed his payments on the 7th of February.

Fans wondered how he paid despite admitting he wasn’t paid for VPR

Fans are somewhat concerned with Brock and how he has managed to pay off his child support debts after he announced during the season 9 reunion that he wasn’t paid.

Brock said he would call himself Scheana’s “plus one” during the series as he wasn’t considered an official cast member – therefore he wasn’t paid.

Brock admitted he didn’t really mind as Scheana was being paid a decent amount for being one of the lead cast members. However, according to Heavy, Brock says he hopes he will be paid if he continues to be featured in the upcoming series.

Fans are left wondering how Brock has paid for his child support as his only source of income seems to be from his Homebody app.

We might get to see his kids at the wedding

The couples extravagant wedding is set to be recorded and released on the next season of Vanderpump Rules and Brock has mentioned he hopes his children might be at the wedding.

However, Brock said it could be a long shot and Schena agreed, saying she would “understand” if they weren’t there as it’s a big ask to get them to travel from Australia to America.

But who knows! It seems we will have to wait for the new season to find out.

