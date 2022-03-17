











Gina Kirschenheiter is now a firm cast member on RHOC, but the truth is that she actually left college broke before going straight into the travelling industry. We found out how she jetted her way into the Bravo show.

The reality star’s divorce from ex-husband Matthew has been hitting headlines ever since their split, which involved Gina receiving a hefty income from their settlement. However, she has made her own financial success in other ways.

She is now worth millions since joining The Real Housewives of Orange County, and if you were wondering just how Gina affords her luxurious lifestyle, Reality Titbit has the ultimate lowdown.

How Gina went from broke to RHOC

Unlike most Real Housewives stars, Gina never had experience of being in front of a camera as she had not been on a TV or reality show before her RHOC appearance in season 13.

Three seasons since her first debut, we are revisiting her past to find out just how she became a reality TV personality. She worked as a flight attendant straight out of college, and was still doing that job when she was hired for the show.

In an interview with Newsday, the housewife revealed that she worked for North American Airlines after college.

My first year out of college I was broke and wanted to travel so I was an international flight attendant for [no longer operating] North American Airlines. We did charter flights, military mostly.

Before jet-setting, Gina worked on the Upper East Side for the owner of Rallye Motors on Long Island, as their executive assistant. She also had a job at the Hofstra School of Medicine, where she planned to study a masters.

Despite plans to go back and study health administration, Gina then pregnant with her first son, which became her main focus. And it wasn’t long before she became a household name on The Real Housewives of Orange County.

Gina was referred to show producers when she met former RHOC star Tamra Judge, who passed on her name.

Her net worth and finances

Gina’s fortune has often been questioned by fans because she doesn’t have the lavish, huge mega-mansions that most of her co-stars have. Instead, she has a townhouse and is seen as more relatable by Bravo viewers for being ‘less rich.’

She has accumulated a $1 million net worth across the span of three seasons, and has even launched her own skincare brand to add to her Bravo income. When she got divorced from ex-husband Matt, she purchased a townhouse.

Despite fellow housewives criticizing Gina’s small house, that doesn’t phase her. She is just happy to have made the purchase, following the whopping $100,000 she made during her debut season on RHOC!

Gina also managed to get a good chunk of money in her divorce settlement from finance expert Matt Kirschenheiter. Court documents have revealed Gina gets nearly $10,000 from Matt each month in support, as per Reality Blurb.

The amount was based on Matt’s salary and commissions of $421,000 a year. He is said to have a $3 million net worth.

Buy from RHOC star’s brand

If you fancy transforming your skin to Gina’s similar smoothness, you can head to the Caragala website, where there are three regimen bundles available to purchase. They each cost $160.

The bundles are for three different skin types, including dry skin, combination skin and blemish prone skin regimen. However, you can also buy each product on their own, such as the ‘100% Hyaluronic Serum’ for $48.

Created to inspire women to radiate confidence, the website states Gina “was fed up with being uncomfortable and self-conscious after her skin was impacted by my move from New York to California and life’s stress the past few years.”

You can also get 15 percent off by signing up to the company’s email subscription, while free shipping is available if you spend over $50 on the website.

