









Kyle Dickard angered plenty of Below Deck Adventure fans during his time on the Bravo show, which ended prematurely.

Kyle was a cast member on the first season of Below Deck Adventure, the 2022 spin-off of the hit Bravo series. The Texas native did not have a very long run on the show as he was shown the door very quickly due to his behavior.

Meet Kyle Dickard

Kyle’s Bravo bio reveals that he hails from Texas and has over five years of experience in the sea.

He left Texas at age 19 to travel the world. It was on his trip to the Bahamas that the youngling discovered his passion for yachts and sailing.

As buying his own yacht was out of the question, Kyle began working on one as a deckhand.

For the unversed, a deckhand is a worker on a boat. Vocabulary.com notes, their job includes carrying out physical tasks like mopping the deck, moving cargo, and maintaining the hull.

Kyle’s Below Deck Adventure ended prematurely

Kyle made it through only three episodes of the Bravo show.

Although the deckhand was excited to sail the waters on the show, he got on the fans’ and crew members’ bad side very quickly.

Screenrant also notes that Kyle often refused to listen to instructions. He also had beef with fellow deckhand Nathan Morley.

The outlet claims that when Captain Kerry gave Nathan explicit orders to relay all the anchor watch information to Kyle, the latter was seen giving Nathan “attitude” and was “challenging him at every turn.”

Kyle also ended up gaining strikes for kissing stewardess Kasie Faddah in presence of the charter guests. He was given the chance to make amends during a group outing, but the outlet reveals he got drunk and took his frustration out on Nathan the following morning.

The deckhand also got into a fight with his cabin mate Nathan over flushing the toilet. He ended up threatening Nathan, who went straight to Captain Kerry asking for a cabin change.

The Captain gave Kyle an option to resign so the incident would not appear on his record. Hence, Kyle left the show.

A look at the Below Deck Adventure cast

The cast of Below Deck Adventure season 1 includes Captain Kerry, Chef Jessica Conde, and Chief Stew Faye Clarke as senior members of the cast.

Kasie Faddah and Oriana Schneps are both stewardesses. Lewis Lupton is the Bosun and serves as the manager of the deck team. Michael Gilman and Nathan Morley are the two remaining deckhands now.

