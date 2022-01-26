Lisa Vanderpump is proof only the mega rich get TV shows named after them











Lisa Vanderpump is best known for, well, having Bravo show Pump Rules named after her. This is mainly because she owns multiple restaurants, one of them being the main filming location on the reality series.

The business owner is in charge of the SUR team, which translates to her own company Sexy Unique Restaurant. And she’s only gone and opened more eateries since the series began airing.

Yep, you can go and get a taste of Lisa’s restaurant food and drink menu for yourself, if you’re a resident living in the area. But the real question on fans’ minds is just how Lisa made such a successful brand for herself.

From her net worth and Vanderpump Rules salary, to her first ever restaurant, we’ve got it covered.

Lisa Vanderpump’s restaurants

Lisa has a number of Los Angeles restaurants alongside her husband Ken Todd, including: SUR, Villa Blanca, PUMP and Tom Tom Restaurant and Bar. The couple also own Vanderpump Cocktail Garden in Caesars Palace.

Overall, Lisa and Ken have owned 36 restaurants, bars and clubs across LA and London, such as The Shadow Lounge and Bar Soho. She also has a signature line of wines, tableware and upscale pet accessories.

They sold their London-based restaurants for millions before making the move to Los Angeles, when daughter Pandora attended Pepperdine University in Malibu in 2005.

She also has a new Las Vegas restaurant opening, but a report by the Daily Mail says that Vanderpump Alain decor that was supposed to be delivered there went missing for five days and ended up at the driver’s home.

Pump Rules: How did Lisa get so rich?

When Lisa left Real Housewives of Beverly Hills after nine seasons, some fans may have thought she would be taking on a hefty pay cut. However, she still owned four restaurants, so not much changed.

Her appearance on the franchise is what originally made her name, but even before becoming a cast member, she had done over 100 commercials for brands like Maltesers and Lilt.

But put it this way, Lisa has always been financially motivated and stable. By the age of 19, Vanderpump had bought herself a flat in Fulham, West London, and her life has been full of riches ever since.

She was financially self-sufficient after leaving home, with “just a good education and a kick in the arse.” The Bravo star told The Express that she “doesn’t know how she got here” but is so glad she did.

So, how did she make her success? It started with big brains and a passion for the arts and entertainment industry. From starting ballet aged three to always being a year ahead at school, she had a comfortable life growing up.

By the age of 13, Lisa had made her movie debut playing Glenda Jackson’s daughter in the 1973 romantic comedy A Touch Of Class, appeared in children’s TV shows, and starred in ITV series Kids.

Her net worth in 2022

Known as the ‘Queen of Beverly Hills’, Lisa lives it up in a £10million estate, on the same round where big-time celebrities Sylvester Stallone and Rod Stewart reside. With two security gates and EIGHT dogs, it’s a wild place.

It’s no wonder that she has a whopping $90million in net worth, as her success speaks for itself. The glamourous reality star even has a TV show named after her, which is based on a group of employees working for her.

That is the total amount combined with her husband Ken, and even that doesn’t make her the richest Housewife there is. Kathy Hilton tops the mark for the franchise, at a huge $350million net worth.

