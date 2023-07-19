Nene Leakes may no longer be a member of the Real Housewives of Atlanta cast in 2023, but that doesn’t stop fans from wondering where she is now, if she’ll make a return to the show, or how many sons Nene Leakes has. The former Bravolebrity rose to fame as one of the original housewives of the show in 2008.

After seven consecutive seasons on RHOA, Nene returned in season 8 as a guest, and then she later returned again as a full-time housewife for seasons 10, 11, and 12. During her time on the show, Nene became a fan favorite with many of her scenes still being remembered or made into memes today. Nene Leakes‘ son is hitting the headlines in 2023, so how many children does she have?

Kelsey McNeal /Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

How many sons does Nene Leakes have?

Nene Leakes is a mom of two. She welcomed her first son, Bryson Bryant, in 1989 when she was 22 years old.

She married the late Gregg Leakes in 1997 and the two were together until their divorce in 2011.

Nene and Gregg later remarried in 2013 and their wedding was televised on Bravo’s I Dream of NeNe: The Wedding.

Their first and only child together is Brentt Leakes. He was born on February 22, 1999, making him 22 years old.

Nene Leakes’ son arrested

Former Real Housewives Of Atlanta star Nene Leakes’ eldest son has reportedly been arrested for drug possession in 2023.

Radar Online reports that on July 3, Bryson Bryant “was arrested for felony possession of Fentanyl, a Schedule II-controlled substance,” according to court documents.

The DEA writes that Administrator Anne Milgram said: “Fentanyl is the single deadliest drug threat our nation has ever encountered…”

Nene’s son was taken into custody after police allegedly found drugs on him.

The report adds that “the crime happened around 1 am at a home in Lawrenceville, Georgia.”

Bryson ‘gave fake identity’

During his arrest, Radar Online also reports that Bryson was asked for his name by officers.

The 33-year-old reportedly gave his younger brother’s name, Brentt Leakes.

The report states: “…the first few filings in the criminal case have Brentt’s name on it.”

He also gave officers a home address for a house that NeNe has now sold.

