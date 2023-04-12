It’s official – BravoCon is back! So, let’s find out how much tickets to every reality TV lover’s favorite event cost.

Andy Cohen shares the news that the Bravo fan convention is set to return in 2023 and this time it’s in a new location.

BravoCon was previously held in New York but Andy announces that “What happens at BravoCon stays at BravoCon,” which gives the event’s new location away.

Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Talent Resources

Andy Cohen announces BravoCon news

After the first two BravoCons were held in New York, the event is now moving to Las Vegas.

Andy Cohen announced the news which was shared on Bravo TV’s Twitter page on April 12.

Everyone’s favorite Bravolebrities flock to the event each year and given the drama that’s gone down in recent seasons of Vanderpump Rules, The Real Housewives of New Jersey and many more Bravo shows, there’ll be a lot to talk about at the 2023 convention.

BravoCon 2023 dates

Bravoholics will be pleased to know that there isn’t too much of a wait before they can enjoy BravoCon in 2023.

The Las Vegas event is held from November 3 – 5 at Caesars Palace.

VIP experiences and behind-the-scenes access is likely to be on the cards during BravoCon’s fun-filled three-day weekend.

Everyone’s favorite reality stars from shows including Below Deck, Southern Charm, Summer House, The Real Housewives, Married to Medicine and more will be in attendance at the event.

How much are BravoCon tickets?

The exact price for BravoCon 2023 tickets is yet to be released.

Although tickets can’t yet be purchased, Bravo suggests some accommodation options for people planning on the three-day weekend in Las Vegas.

Two options are currently available on the website. Fans can sign up for text alerts about the event and find out where to book a hotel.

Last year tickets went on sale in mid-July for BravoCon 2022.

Going off previous year’s ticket prices, fans can assume that they will cost around $170 for a day ticket. It was around $430 for a three-day general admission ticket last year.

VIP experience tickets can cost around $825 and more.