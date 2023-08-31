Chateau Dubrow is officially built and sold. The Dubrow house was an exciting project for Heather and Terry, who were convinced to sell the mansion by Million Dollar Listing star Josh Altman. But how much did it cost to build Chateau Dubrow? Fans wonder who bought the Dubrow mansion.

During filming for The Real Housewives of Orange County, Josh and Heather Altman visited the Dubrows to talk about their home sale. While sitting at a table in front of the home’s iconic champagne wall, Josh declared, “You guys should be proud, you should be stoked.” He added, “Just so you know, this is the third-highest sale in the history of Orange County.”

Photo by Christopher Polk/Penske Media via Getty Images

How much did it cost to build Heather Dubrow’s house?

Chateau Dubrow cost $21 million to build, but it made a huge profit as it sold for the third highest sale in Orange County, at a whopping $55 million. This was all thanks to Josh and Heather Altman’s help.

Heather and Terry Dubrow moved into the Newport Coast home six years ago but have since packed up and sold it to a mystery buyer. And it was the most expensive property sale of the year!

And of course, being so expensive means it’s super flashy. Chateau Dubrow has an in-home theater featuring 24 reclining seats, each with its own phone charger.

Mystery buyer bought Dubrow house

The house wasn’t on the market, but the Dubrows got a call from Josh Altman to potentially sell the house. Josh called the couple and said, “There’s this family looking around. They are heavy, heavy hitters.”

“Do you want to sell your house? Because I would ask 65 million bucks,” he added. Josh explained that once it was official, Heather and Terry would “have to be out in three weeks.”

Josh explained, “Heather [Altman] is going to help Heather [Dubrow] find a perfect lease.”With that, Josh and Heather left ready to close the deal, but as they were walking out, the agents said, “They just signed.”

You may be wondering who bought the Dubrow’s house. The same mystery buyer of Heather Dubrow‘s Newport Chateau purchased Mark Wahlberg’s $55 million mansion. The buyers purchased two ultra-luxury homes for a total of $110 million in four months.

Photo by Santiago Felipe/Getty Images

Peek inside the Dubrow mansion

The dream Dubrow’s house was built from scratch, including a 234-bottle champagne fridge. The home is 22,000-square-foot has 14 bedrooms, and was completed in around 2015.

The Dubrow’s house has an infinity pool with a majestic view, a custom-etched glass mural, a massive gong in the backyard, and a 22-foot chandelier made of semiprecious stone.

What about the theme? It has a mostly neutral color palette with textures of stone, wood, and leather. Now, Heather and Terry live in a Beverly Hills home which they closed on for $16.1 million.

WATCH THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ORANGE COUNTY ON BRAVO EVERY WEDNESDAY AT 8/7C