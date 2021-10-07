How much does Erika make on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills?











Erika Jayne has suggested she has no money left, but is shocked when Andy Cohen addresses her RHOBH salary in the season 11 reunion.

Since the scandal involving her ex-husband Tom Girardi, Erika’s storyline has become the focus of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills this season.

After their split, Erika would make comments such as “having nothing left”, which even led to Sutton Stracke offering her some money to help.

As usual, Bravo host Andy Cohen always leaves fans on the edge of the seats, and more so when he insinuates Erika makes enough money.

RHOBH: What is Erika Girardi’s net worth in 2021?

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills | Still to Come Trailer | Bravo BridTV 4154 The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills | Still to Come Trailer | Bravo 843786 843786 center 22403

RHOBH: What is Erika’s salary?

Erika reportedly earns $500,000 per season of RHOBH. This translates to her being paid around $25,000 per episode.

Having been on the show since 2015, this means she could have made $3 million during the last six years – if she was paid the same from the start.

She also has a net worth of $5 million, and isn’t shy to flaunt her wealth, including a claim that she spent $40,000 a month on clothes alone.

Several fans have also noticed that, amid her comments of having no money left, she still hires a glam squad to do her hair and make-up.

Erika is thought to have spent $25 million from her ex’s law firm on her glam squad, PR firms, a dance agency and $14 million in Amex purchases.

So we spent the entire season critiquing Erika’s lies. Her x Tom orchestrated this storyline in hopes to change the narrative. I don’t believe Erika nor Tom is broke. A highly successful lawyer, he knows how to hide money.



It may work out in their favor or it may not.#RHOBH pic.twitter.com/DPJBZiGONK — Love Effortlessly (@estJanuary23) October 7, 2021

Fans react to Andy outing Erika

When Andy told Erika he knows how much money she makes on the show, viewers all over the world were in shock.

Some had her back, while others were happy Andy had outed her. He told her: “I know what you make on this show.”

A viewer said: “Andy really went there with Erika with the “I know how much you make on this show”.”

One fan spoke about her reunion dress, and said: “Erika might not be a multimillionaire anymore, but she’s not soo broke.. this dress was $1400.”

Then on Erika’s latest Instagram post, followers had questions for her.

One asked her: “The real question is where’s the money Erika?”. While another said: “Why’d you get tongue tied with Andy?”.

BRAVO: What is RHOBH star Sutton Stracke’s 2021 net worth?

Erika Jayne: Other forms of income

While Erika has had previous success as a singer of dance and club tracks, her main income is made by appearing on RHOBH.

She divorced from Tom Girardi in November 2020, the first attorney to win a settlement worth more than $1 million for a medical malpractice case.

Erika and Tom were then hit with a lawsuit accusing them of embezzling settlement funds intended to help families of Lion Air Flight 610 victims.

She has since been making claims that she has nothing left.

However, she is still paid by Bravo, sells her book Pretty Mess and could potentially bring out more music – but she hasn’t done so for a while.

In December 2020, a law firm asked a federal judge to order Jayne to stop selling designer clothing online, amid an effort to recover $2 million in missing money owed to people.

WATCH RHOBH ON BRAVO EVERY WEDNESDAY AT 8/7C

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK