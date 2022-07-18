











RHOA star Kenya Moore has fans asking how much she makes in 2022. Anyone who has watched the show, or followed Kenya’s career, will know that she runs a haircare line (cue the marching band shouting Kenya Moore hair care at Marlo’s event). Kenya is talking business during season 14 of the show, so let’s find out more about how much she makes on RHOA.

When it comes to the OG’s of RHOA, Kenya Moore is certainly one of them. Alongside Kandi Burruss, Shereé Whitfield and co, Kenya has become a reality TV star over the past 10 years appearing on one of Bravo’s most popular shows.

Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Kenya was crowned Miss USA

Born in Detroit, Michigan in 1971, Kenya Moore didn’t have the easiest start in life as she was raised by her grandmother and aunt after her mother gave her up as an infant.

Despite her family dynamics, she went on to have huge success as a model and actress and also won Miss USA in 1993.

Kenya started modelling at 14 years old and later began acting. She landed roles in The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, The Jamie Foxx Show, Girlfriends and many more shows.

In 2012, she joined the cast of The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

Moore Hair Care

Speaking about her business on RHOA in 2022, Kenya said that she’s trying to “save” her haircare line.

RHOA star Kenya mentioned “shipping issues” and that she had hired a COO to fellow businesswoman Kandi Burruss.

In 2022, CVS pharmacy and Sally Beauty are stocking Kenya’s products.

How much does Kenya make on RHOA?

Kenya Moore makes $500,000 per season of RHOA as per Radar Online.

Radar Online reports that Kenya was making $1.5M in season 10 and took a $1M pay cut for season 12. She was demoted to ‘guest’ of the cast during season 11.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Kenya has a net worth estimated at $800,000. The RHOA star has 2.2M followers on Instagram @Kenya.

Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

