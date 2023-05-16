John Cerasani, a Below Deck guest, is making stacks of money and it’s all because of his millionaire mindset. Many are asking what his net worth is as he affords the glamorous charter yacht lifestyle on the Bravo series.

Below Deck shows the reality of working on an expensive charter yacht in the richer ranks of the world. John was one of the show’s latest guests and he quickly became recognized for talking growth mindset on Instagram.

So, who is John, a Below Deck guest who is lapping it up in the Caribbean and no longer has to work? Reality Titbit got to know the popular influencer who now makes reels of his millionaire lifestyle.

Meet Below Deck guest John

John Cerasani on Bravo‘s Below Deck is a charter guest who appears in a May episode. He is the founder of Glencrest Global and podcast host of 2000 Percent Raise, as well as a venture capitalist and author.

At the age of 27, he quit his comfortable job in corporate America at an insurance giant. He decided he was going to start his own company and compete in the same space, but he did not have much capital.

So, he decided to do it from his kitchen table with a $1,500 laptop and a UPS Store mailbox. A private equity firm bought him out in less than 10 years, making John multi-millionaire worth dozens of millions before the age of 40.

Inside John’s Glencrest Global firm

John is the founder of Glencrest Global. He launched the Chicago-based company, which looks to invest in industry disruptors and game-changers, in January 2020 and has been running it ever since.

Glencredt Global focuses on the sports tech, athletic, recreation, gaming, and entertainment industry. The early-stage venture capital firm allows John to no longer work and instead spend his days vacationing abroad.

Years before the firm launched, he was recognized as one of Crain’s 40 Under 40 for a concert and event promotion business he built during his junior year at Northwestern University. At 37, he sold his insurance business.

John then retired at 42 but couldn’t sit still for more than a few months. Now, he has his hands in over 30 ventures, from hospitality to real estate to tech, including the just-launched Speede fitness machine brand and Glencrest Global.

Drama erupts on Below Deck yacht

Below Deck guest John brought his friends and family aboard Parsifal III for a sailing vacation. He left them a whopping $23K tip after requesting a post-dinner drink and gelato station, as well as grilled cheeses, cookies, and Aperol Spritz.

In a confessional, Ireland-born Daisy Kelliher complains that the guests are asking “for everything under the sun” as she races back and forth between the kitchen and the deck. Later, a serious injury happens on the yacht.

John’s son, Jacob, is warned to keep a distance when using the eFoil on the water. Unfortunately, he ends up crashing into John’s friend TJ, and Captain Glenn has to call a medic. In a later clip, Lucy accidentally burns guest Lauren’s dress.

WATCH BELOW DECK SAILING YACHT ON BRAVO MONDAYS AT 8/7C