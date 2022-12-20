Below Deck is back for season 10, and in this series, we see a familiar character from the spin-off Mediterranean series, Captain Sandy. Captains need to have a lot of experience in the industry, so fans are wondering how old Sandy is.

Captain Sandy Yawn was first introduced to Below Deck fans in season 2 of Below Deck Mediterranean, which aired in 2017.

We look into Captain Sandy’s age, life, and role in the new season of Below Deck.

How old is Captain Sandy from Below Deck?

Captain Sandy was born on February 23, 1965, making her 57 years old.

Sandy has more than three decades of yachting experience, meaning she has been in the Maritime industry since her early 20s.

Sandy spoke about what made her want to become a captain to MarineMax, “I worked on a boat and that captain wasn’t the best captain. He wouldn’t allow me onto the bridge. I thought in my mind, I want to be a captain, and I’ll never do that.”

Is Captain Sandy married?

Sandy is not married, however, she has a girlfriend, Leah Rae Shafer.

The couple have been together for 4 years and made their relationship public in 2019, just before season 4 of the spin-off aired.

The pair now have a podcast together, called ‘Captain Sandy and Leah Rae Show’, where they discuss a range of topics, including their relationship and entrepreneurship.

Captain Sandy replaces Captain Lee in season 10

Due to his ongoing health problems, Below Deck’s Captain Lee had to leave the boat, so Sandy came to the rescue, serving as relief Captain.

Due to Lee’s nerve injury, he was unable to walk, causing him to leave the show for the season. Although, of course, Below Deck fans were gutted, they also came to social media to support Sandy.

One fan commented: “There’s nothing quite like jumping and screaming with excitement “Captain Sandy” in the middle of my apartment.”

Another said: “Omg! I cried when Lee left and cried when Sandy came on! Love you both! Cap feel better soon!!”

