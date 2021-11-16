How old is chief stew Heather Chase on Below Deck?











Heather Chase made references to her childhood on Below Deck, when she revealed she was bullied for being the “blonde, white girl”.

The chief stew opened up about her traumatic school experience during the November 16th episode, which did not land well among viewers.

During the same night, Heather also dropped the bombshell on WWHL that she has slept with Nico, a former cast member on the Bravo series.

Talking about her childhood and past made fans question exactly how old she is today. Reality Titbit can reveal her age and background.

How old is Heather Chase?

Heather revealed on the Below Deck Season 9 premiere that she is 25.

Usually busy telling stews what to do and accommodating charter guests with a five-star service, she has worked on yachts throughout her twenties.

Heather has been in a relationship with boyfriend Kegan Tyler Emms since 2017, going official when she would have been around 23.

During her twenties, she has added more to her resume: being a yoga instructor, chief stew and even cleaning dildos at one point.

Although claiming she is in her twenties, several viewers think she may not be being truthful about her real age and could be in her forties.

I tweeted the same thing about Heather being in her 40's. She's not in her 20's. It's so obvious she's lying about her age #BelowDeck ⚓ #WWHL — Reality TV Bliss (@RealityTVBliss) November 16, 2021

Heather opens up about childhood

After Heather tried to intervene with charter guest Justin Richards’ argument with Terri Augustyn, he cussed at her, but later apologised.

When he done so, the chief stew opened up about how the incident triggered her childhood trauma for being “blonde and white” in Hawaii.

She claims she was the only white girl with blonde hair in her school class, and went on to say she was bullied for that reason.

However, it’s clear to see on Twitter that most Below Deck fans are not having it, and don’t sympathise with her past.

I’m glad I’m not the only one who side-eyed Heather’s being bullied for being white & blonde. I mean…really??? #BelowDeck — alexjaimes (@alexjaimesevyn) November 16, 2021

The Below Deck star’s roots

Heather grew up in Hilo, Hawaii. She recently said on Instagram that she misses “the stillness” of her home place, which is filled with beaches.

Talking about Hawaii on social media, she wrote:

I could never properly put into words how much this island & community means to me… forever a student, forever a steward, forever grateful.

She appears to be incredibly close to her grandparents, with many fans thinking her grandpa looks eerily similar to Captain Lee.

Heather describes her grandma as her “crown jewel, the queen, my earth angel, therapist, grandmother, and guidance”.

