How old is Dr. Heavenly Kimes? Net worth and husband of Married to Medicine star!











Dr. Heavenly Kimes has been a main cast member on Married to Medicine since the show’s second season but how old is she? Here’s more about Dr. Heavenly, including age, net worth and husband.

Married to Medicine returned for its eighth series on Sunday, March 7th which follows the personal and professional lives of several women living in Atlanta.

One of cast members is Dr. Heavenly Kimes who was a guest star on the show’s first season and has been in the main cast since season 2.

So, how old is she, who is her husband and what’s her net worth?

How old is Dr. Heavenly Kimes?

Heavenly Kimes is 50 years old. She was born on November 17th, 1970.

The Married to Medicine star owns a dental practice in Atlanta called Smiles by Dr. Heavenly. She serves as the CEO of Heavenly Dental Associates and owns a brand of dental products called SmileChangers.

Heavenly is also an author, inspirational speaker, and relationship expert who graduated with a Bachelor’s in Biology in Chemistry and Military Science from Florida A&M University.

The Bravo star is very popular on social media too as she has gained 983k followers on Instagram.

Dr. Heavenly Kimes: Husband

Heavenly is married to Dr. Damon Kimes.

He acts as chief medical officer at Roswell Pain Surgical Center and as a CEO at Regatta Professional Staffing.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Damon owns Regatta Records and is a graduate of Case Western Reserve University and Meharry Medical College.

Heavenly and Damon, who have been together for 27 years, married nearly 23 years ago and have three children and three dogs.

Dr. Heavenly Kimes: Net worth

According to a CheatSheet report, Heavenly’s net worth is $4 million.

The Married to Medicine star is the owner of a multi-million dollar business with over 9 dental practices, seven of which she has sold.

Her family lives in a stunning 14,000 sq ft mansion which features everything from a large swimming pool to a YouTube studio.

Moreover, the reality star has a huge following on Instagram which has helped her gain more social media spotlight and potential new clients.

