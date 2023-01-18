Below Deck Adventure was a brand new addition to Bravo in 2022. Many fans want to know more about how old Faye from Below Deck Adventure is.

A spin-off of the original Bravo show, Below Deck Adventure sees the crew hop aboard a mega-yacht and set off for an adrenaline-filled season. Charter guests are treated to an experience of a lifetime including activities along the Norwegian Fjords.

Let’s find out more about the show’s Chief Stew…

Who is Faye Clarke?

Faye Clarke is Chief Stew aboard the Mercury superyacht featured on Below Deck Adventure.

She’s a cast member on the Bravo show alongside Chef Jessica Condy, Bosun Lewis Lupton, Captain Kerry Titheradge, as well as the deckhands and stewardesses.

Faye hails from southeast London and used to work in the corporate world.

How old is Faye from Below Deck Adventure?

Per Faye’s Bravo bio, she’s been traveling the world since she was 21 years old.

She’s now 37 and has a tonne of experience under her belt when it comes to holding the Chief Stew title.

Bravo adds that she left her corporate job to kick off her yachting career and the first stop on her journey was Italy.

Not only is the Below Deck star well-traveled, but she also works as a makeup artist per her Instagram bio.

Find Faye on Instagram at @faye_clarkemua where she has over 6.5k followers.

Faye admits to cheeky Below Deck Adventure

Faye is certainly experienced in her field and it seems that she has lots of memories from her time working aboard yachts.

While appearing on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen in 2022, Faye said that “at her age” hangovers at work aren’t worth getting to party the night before.

She also held up her “agree” card when Andy asked if she or Natalya Scudder had ever “hooked up with a captain on a charter.”

WATCH BELOW DECK ADVENTURE TUESDAYS 9/8C ON BRAVO

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK