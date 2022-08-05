











Southern Charm star Patricia may be way past retirement age but she’s still making her mark on reality TV. She continues to take part in all the drama, gossip, and glamour of the Bravo series, so just how old is she?

The mansion that Patricia calls home was built in 1853. Speaking volumes about her wealth, she bought the Charleston house in 2008 for $4.8M, which has 10 bedrooms and is filled with all kinds of artwork and collectibles.

Many would say Patricia has had a life well-lived, as she has been married three times. Now, she is best known for her Southern Charm appearance and has risen to a wealth of fortune throughout her years of fame.

Photo by Arturo Holmes/WireImage

How old is Patricia on Southern Charm?

The Southern Charm star was born in Jacksonville, Florida in 1941 making her 81 years old in 2022. Despite her age, she continues to appear on the Bravo show, with fans totally gobsmacked over her age.

As a result, many assume she has had plastic surgery done. In a photo posted on April 11th, Patricia can be seen sitting outdoors while rocking a leopard-print coat. She wrote in the caption alongside the snapshot:

To conclude answering your questions… NO I do not have extensions, fake boobs, or a butt implant…. yet!

Patricia uses a skincare routine prescribed by her team of dermatologists, Dr. Marguerite Germain in Charleston, Dr. Dennis Gross in New York, and Dr. Harold Lancer in Los Angeles, as per Blushing Hollywood.

Her career earned her millions

Patricia is currently worth a whopping $50 million, as reported by Celebrity Net Worth. Aside from her reality TV fame, she made a lot of her money by working in the art community. Plus, her son Whitney created Southern Charm!

She published the book “The Art of Southern Charm” in 2017, and in 2020, she launched The Patricia Altschul Luxury Collection, which is described as “where luxury meets accessibility.”

Her money came from owning and running Arcadia, a private art dealership that handled major paintings by such artists as Georgia O’Keeffe, Martin Johnson Heade, Frederick Church, and Winslow Homer.

Photo by Myrna M. Suarez/Getty Images

‘Better with age’

Southern Charm viewers reckon Patricia has become better with age on the show. Many believe she is in denial about her age due to having a motivation to live younger than her years – but absolutely love her for her energy.

One fan wrote: “Patricia got all of this extra hair since last season. Ma’am… She refuses to accept her age.

“It is literally a blessing from God, yet she is running the streets with these women who are young enough to be her granddaughters. Bless her. #SouthernCharm.”

Another said: “#SouthernCharm I can’t believe Patricia is 81. She looks fantastic for her age! #PatriciaAltschul.”

