How old is Porsha Williams' mother Diane and what's her net worth?











RHOA star Porsha Williams has officially launched her own Bravo show on Sunday nights, showing the highs and lows of her family vacation.

The Real Housewives star has brought her mom and siblings, as well as the rest of her family, into her TV limelight for the weekly reality show.

One family member who stood out to fans the most was Porsha’s mother Diane, who looks almost as young as her own daughter.

We found out Diane T Williams’ age and net worth…

Who is Porsha’s mother Diane?

Diane T. Williams is a mother to Porsha, and grandmother to daughter Pilar Jhena, as well to Lauren Williams’ child Bailey.

She is an entrepreneur and public speaker, according to her Instagram bio.

Known as “Ms. Diane”, Porsha’s self-employed mom is said to be in a relationship with a man called Larry.

When Porsha was 24, she opened a daycare facility, revealing that she was inspired by her parents’ careers. Her father is also an entrepreneur.

Diane divorced from Porsha’s dad Hosea William II when their daughter was very young, with her father getting remarried soon after the split.

Porsha mom is amazing and proud mother. I just love when she gives Porsha advice. 💯❤️ #RHOA #PorshasFamilyMatters #PorshaFamilyMatters — ☆𝐎𝐜𝐭𝐚𝐯𝐢𝐚☆ (@BillingsOctavia) November 29, 2021

How old is Porsha Williams’ mom?

Diane is currently 63 years old, despite looking many years younger.

Many viewers have attributed her looks to Beyonce’s mom Tina Knowles, saying they have a similar resemblance for their youthful appearance.

Her daughter Porsha is 40 years old, having been born on June 22nd, 1981, meaning Diane would have given birth when she was around 23.

Not Porsha mom referring to her as “ol girl” 😂😂😂😂#PorshasFamilyMatters — Miranda (@_mirandajj) November 29, 2021

Diane’s net worth and surgery

Her daughter gets paid $1.3 million on RHOA, and has a net worth of $400,000, but it is unknown what Diane’s net worth is.

Diane has worked as a housewife and working mom, building an entrepreneurial business for herself throughout her life.

She also runs a podcast called ‘Porsha4Real’ with her daughter and her half-sister, who shares a different mom with the same father.

Diane has also been showing off her new body transformation on Instagram over the last year, after undergoing liposuction.

