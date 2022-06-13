











Sheree Whitfield’s most recent romance with Tyrone Gilliams has left RHOA fans questioning what her ex-husband is worth. Bob Whitfield, who played in the National Football League for years, has scored a millionaire lifestyle…

From a new wife to living a luxurious retirement, Bob is known by The Real Housewives of Atlanta viewers for his relationship history with Sheree. Until 2007, she was married to the former NFL player for five years.

Although we never saw Bob and Sheree’s marriage play out – she joined the Bravo reality series when it started, a year after their divorce – the former couple did try to reignite their romance on the show.

Since their marriage, how much net worth has Bob accumulated compared with Sheree? Reality Titbit finds out more about the ex-sports player who once won her heart.

WOAH: Sheree Whitfield’s glinting fortune started with her own clothing line

Photo by R. Diamond/WireImage

Bob Whitfield’s net worth

Bob has accumulated a whopping $12 million, according to CelebrityNetWorth, mainly thanks to his successful NFL career. He was a football offensive tackle for the New York Giants before retiring in February 2007.

Before that, Sheree‘s ex-husband was a student athlete at Stanford University. He then joined the Atlanta Falcons in the 1992 NFL Draft. The Falcons released him in 2003, with Whitfield joining the Jacksonville Jaguars for the 2004 season.

Menudo: Forever Young | Official Trailer | HBO Max

Fans may wonder how Bob kept up his finances post-NFL. He is also chief executive of Atlanta-based production company Patchwerks Inc, which he founded in 1993.

The studio has worked with the likes of T.I., Nelly, 50 Cent, Snoop Dogg, Missy Elliott, Beyoncé, 112, and Busta Rhymes, to name just a few legendary artists. Bob is also a guest analyst for the UK’s NFL Coverage on Sky Sports.

I love how kenya was there for sheree🥺 she was also the same when bob was going at her 🥺#RHOA — Ella (@ella9405) June 6, 2022

Bob and Sheree’s marriage timeline

Bob and Sheree were married from 2002 to 2007. They tried to rekindle their relationship, as seen on RHOA, but it didn’t quite work out. At the time, she accused Bob of never acknowledging her struggles.

During their marriage they brought children Kairo and Kaleigh into the world. During the show, Bob was accused of refusing to pay child support. Despite the drama, the two rekindled their friendship.

During the getaway to Maui, as featured on the show, Sheree confronted Bob and accused him of being physically abusive. Bob denied the claims and it was clear they weren’t going to get back together.

I don’t know.. I feel like Tyrone is a topic for storyline purposes just like her ex-husband. We all knew she’d never get back with Bob. Now, Tyrone is nowhere to be found. #RHOA — Taylor. (@HolaTeeLane) June 6, 2022

OMG: Will Smith’s ex-wife Sheree Zampino join RHOBH’s new cast

Sheree’s clothing line made her rich

Sheree has accumulated a whopping fortune of $800,000, according to Celebrity Net Worth. With a history of being an executive producer, fashion designer and reality TV personality, her riches are no surprise!

With her long-running RHOA stint since 2008, she has become a well-known OG star. That was until her exit at the end of the fourth season. However, she made a comeback in seasons 9 and 10, left again, and is now back for season 14.

It is estimated Sheree Whitfield earned about $550,000 per season for RHOA. Later, it was reported Whitfield earned $800,000 for season 9 and $1 million for the show’s tenth season.

That’s not her only form of income, though, because Sheree runs her own fashion line – She by Sheree. Her company focuses on fitness and wellbeing, and she has hinted a joggers collection is on its way!

Before She by Sheree, the RHOA cast member owned upscale clothing boutique Bella Azul in Atlanta. With book sales, her Bravo salary and her Instagram presence, Sheree has various forms of income.

WATCH THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ATLANTA ON BRAVO EVERY SUNDAY AT 8/7C

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK