How tall is first officer Eddie Lucas on Below Deck?











Eddie Lucas is best known for being the first officer on Below Deck, but something else has fans’ attention: his height.

The OG cast member is loved by many Bravo viewers all over, and recently, they noticed that he looked significantly shorter than the rest of the crew.

As season 9 gets well underway, Eddie is seen missing Captain Lee, a bromance that we just cannot get enough of – and jerks a tear or two.

We found our Eddie’s exact height, and compared it to his co-stars‘…

Fans react to Eddie’s height

Eddie often makes jokes about his shortness on-screen, which appears to make Below Deck viewers love him even more.

Looking through social media, the November 1st episode made several fans realise just how short he is when lined up next to the crew.

However, it’s always been known that Eddie is shorter than his co-stars.

One fan found him relatable, and said: “Eddie “still out of shape, still short” I feel that #belowdeck.”

Another simply asked: “How short is Eddie? #BelowDeck“. They then went on to say “that hug revealed how tiny Eddie is”.

“Dude, Eddie is so short. He’s the same height as the bunk bed. #BelowDeck“, a viewer wrote.

“Eddie 3.0 is back. Still out of shape. Still short. But now I’m the first officer. God help me.” Now that’s one way to start the season. #belowdeck — Arristella (@arristella) October 30, 2021

How tall is Eddie Lucas?

Eddie, 35, is approximately 5 ft 8 in height. So realistically, he’s not all that short in the grand scheme of things!

Known as one of the oldest cast members, the Below Deck star stated this season that he is “still out of shape, still short”.

Some fans have even said they could fit him in their pocket, remarking on how “cute” he is in their eyes.

Wow! I never really noticed just how short Eddie is until seeing the crew lines up #BelowDeck pic.twitter.com/9DLENRbU2L — Just Marissa (@MarissaRapier) November 2, 2021

His height compared to co-stars

The reason why Eddie may look short is because his co-stars are all significantly taller, including Captain Lee at 6 ft in height.

He may be pleased to hear though, that he is taller than the new Captain Sean Meagher, who is 5 ft 7!

However, he’s not shorter than Heather Chase, who stands at 5 ft 5. Chef Rachel Hargrove is just a little bit shorter than Eddie, at 5 ft 7.

