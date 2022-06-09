











The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills ladies are suckers for an Arnold Palmer and, while we’re sat here thinking they’re drinking cocktails all day, the famous drink is in fact a “mocktail”.

Fans are curious to know what the drink is and how you make it so they can sit around chatting with friends pretending to be one of the ladies of leisure. We’ve also found some alcoholic versions too. Check it out.

Erika Jayne. Picture: The Martini Prank Seriously Backfires! 🍸 | Season 11 | Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

What is an Arnold Palmer?

It goes without saying the drink is named after golfing legend Arnold Palmer. He didn’t invent the mocktail but he was famously known for drinking it a lot.

The Arnold Palmer “mocktail” combines unsweetened ice tea with lemonade. But, of course, you can easily turn the “mocktail” into a cocktail by adding liquor – which we’re pretty sure the RHOBH ladies do on occasion.

Arnie made his drink by combining three parts tea with one part lemonade, but the popular version of the Arnold Palmer is to split the components 50-50 – half tea, half lemonade.

Alcoholic Arnold Palmer recipes

Some people – us – like to add a little kick to the traditional Arnold Palmer recipe and there are many ways you can do so. Either add a hint of vodka or turn it into a full-blown fruity cocktail. Here are some of the best alcoholic Arnold Palmer recipes:

Arnold Palmer Mixed Drink

• 1 ounce lemon-flavoured vodka

• 5 ounces prepared iced tea

• 5 ounces prepared lemonade

• 1 lemon wedge

Arnold Palmer Martini

• 2 ounces tea vodka (add 1/2 cup loose black tea to a 1-litre bottle of vodka, let sit for 12 to 24 hours, then strain)

• 1.5 ounces of freshly squeezed lemon juice

• 1 ounce simple syrup (equal parts sugar and water – boil, cool and chill)

Dirty Arnold Palmer

• 1 bottle (fifth) sweet tea vodka, chilled

• 64 ounces lemonade, chilled

• Ice cubes

• Lemon slices or wedges for garnish

The best RHOBH drinks

When it comes to the RHOBH ladies’ drink options, the primary choice is usually ‘any wine’. You’ll most likely catch the ladies with a glass of wine in their hands and you can’t really blame them for all the drama they endure.

Rose seems to be the go-to, with the infamous Lisa Vanderpump saying in her intro: “Life isn’t all diamonds and rosé, but it should be.” She’ll happily take a glass of the pink wine over anything else. In fact, she loves the drink so much she has even made her own brand!

Aside from rosé, the ladies love sparkling wine, especially in the Beverly Hills heat, it seems to be their go-to. Other than that you can catch the ladies sipping on margaritas or more, you guessed it, wine!

