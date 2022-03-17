How to Watch Series Below Deck Down Under in US and UK













The latest spin-off of the well-loved Below Deck series is finally here and viewers can enjoy a brand new cast, location, and drama in Below Deck Down Under.

The new series of Below Deck Down Under is set in Northeastern Australia and explores the “complex, often explosive dynamics of the crew and a rotating group of demanding charter guests on M/Y Thalassa.”

All about new series Below Deck Down Under

Below Deck Down Under will follow Captain Jason Chambers, who is joined by fan-favourite and seasoned expert Aesha Scott as Chief Stew. Captain Chambers will also be joined by newcomers Chef Ryan McKeown and Bosun Jamie Sayed and stews Tumi Mhlongo and Magda Ziomek. Fans can also expect to meet deckhands Culver Bradbury, Brittini Burton, and Ben Crawley.

The description for the new show reads: “Setting the tone for the entire crew, the youthful, charming new captain has a hands-on leadership approach and will do whatever it takes to make sure the guests have an unforgettable vacation, including mesmerizing under-water excursions like scuba diving, snorkeling, and some close encounters with marine life.”

However, would it really be a spin-off of Below Deck without any drama? Viewers can expect feuds, conflicts between those working on the boat, and some “surprising flirtations” as the yachties “blow off steam by taking full advantage of Australia’s world-renowned nightlife.”

Below Deck Down Under’s Captain Chambers

Captain Jason Chambers is the youngest captain to appear in a Below Deck series, and he actually has a young daughter. Chambers told Distractify that he finds it “difficult” being away from his daughter when he is working on yachts.

“I’ve been struggling to do that for seven years now, being away from her … I’m doing everything I can to bring her more into my life as the years go on. Hopefully, this journey that I’m on now allows me to see her a little bit longer,” he explained.

Chambers has also earned himself the nickname “Captain Cutie” among the boat’s crew. In the trailer for the show, stew Magda Ziomek dubbed him “handsome” while someone else used the hashtag “#CaptainCutie.”

Speaking about his new nickname, Chambers said: “I’m smiling about it. I’m enjoying it, and I’m taking it on.”

How to watch Below Deck Down Under in the UK and US

The first three episodes of Below Deck Down Under will be available to stream on Peacock beginning on March 17th. After that, a new episode will drop each week on Thursdays.

If you are in the UK and want to watch Below Deck Down Under, you can catch the show on Hayu with a subscription.